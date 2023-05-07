Urbana’s boys lacrosse team and Middletown’s girls lacrosse team won Central Maryland Conference lacrosse championships on Saturday at Hood College.
The Urbana boys rolled to a 13-3 victory over Smithsburg, while the Middletown girls pulled out a 13-12 victory over Linganore in overtime.
After leading 8-4 at halftime, the Knights (11-2) fell behind by a goal with about a minute to play. But they won the draw and then Abby LaPadula scored the game-tying goal with about 40 seconds left to send the game into overtime.
In overtime, midfielder Ellery Bowman, a Naval Academy recruit, scored on a free-position shot to lift Middletown to its second victory over Linganore this season.
Urbana’s victory over Smithsburg was far less dramatic.
The Hawks (12-3) peppered the Leopards with shots throughout the game. Smithsburg finished with 26 saves despite the number of goals it allowed.
Hunter Bryant finished with five goals and an assist for Urbana. Teammate TJ Harne added two goals and two assists, and goalkeeper Carter Berg made seven saves.
Buffington posts sizzling 100 time at Puma East Coast meet
Catoctin’s Brody Buffington ran a personal-best time of 10.15 seconds during the preliminaries of the 100-meter dash Saturday at the Puma East Coast International Showcase at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in Landover.
Buffington went on to finish second in the 100 dash in 10.28 seconds, which was one hundredth of a second of the winning time of 10.29 posted by Nyckoles Harbor II of Archbishop Carroll in D.C.
Buffington’s preliminary time in the 100 was the fastest of the meet and the second fastest posted in the nation this outdoor season behind Issam Asinga of Montverde Academy (Fla.), who posted a 10.10 earlier this spring.
Later in Saturday’s meet, Assinga edged Buffington to win the 200-meter dash in 20.81 seconds. Buffington’s second-place time was 20.94.
Over the past two weekends, Buffington has run his personal-best times in the 100 and 200 dashes, which also happened to be some of the fastest in the nation.
Last weekend, the University of Georgia recruit ran the 200 in 20.8 seconds, which was the third-fastest time nationally during this outdoor season.
Baseball
SCJP 11, Boys Latin 0
In a must win game to secure a spot the MIAA playoffs, St. John’s Catholic Prep delivered after losing to Boys Latin late last week.
Senior EJ Lowry was masterful in a dominant performance on the mound for the Vikings in the mercy rule shortened game. Lowry went five innings, allowing one hit, no walks and striking out nine hitters on 58 pitches.
He was nearly perfect until the Lakers’ Colton Bordick flared a single to right field in the last inning.
Griffin Puvel had a big day at the plate for the Vikings going 3-for-3 with four RBIs. David Chandler (3 RBIs) and Thomas McCaffrey both had multiple hits for the Vikings.
Lowry doubled in the fourth inning and scored.
College Softball
Mount’s win streak snapped
Mount St. Mary’s saw its 13-game win streak snapped by Canisius in the battle between the top two teams in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Saturday.
The Golden Griffins won the opening game of the doubleheader 8-0, in five innings before edging the Mount 3-1 in game two.
The two teams entered today tied for first place in the MAAC standings. The Mount closes out the regular season with a 32-17 record and a 15-5 mark in the MAAC. The Mount will be the No. 2 seed in the MAAC Championships which will be hosted by Canisius on May 10-14.
College Track
Mount men second, women third at MAAC Championships
The Mount St. Mary’s outdoor track and field teams concluded the 2023 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Championships it hosted Sunday with the men finishing second and the women third at Morgan Track on campus.
Dylan LaNoue paced the men’s team and was named the Most Outstanding Performer in the field Events, while Zionna Perez-Tucker was named the Rookie of the Meet to lead the women.
The men’s team fell 18 points shy of first place Rider in the men’s standings. The Broncs had a winning total of 210 points, followed by the Mount (192), Iona (111), Manhattan (99), Saint Peter’s (89), Marist (52), Canisius (32) and Siena (25).
Rider captured the women’s title with 252 points, followed by Quinnipiac (132), the Mount (125.5), Saint Peter’s (80), Manhattan (67), Iona (60), Siena (49), Canisius (18), Marist (17.5) and Niagara (17).
LaNoue won both the high jump and the triple jump for the Mountaineers today. He won the triple jump with a leap of 50 feet, 2 1/2 inches and the high jump (6-9).
The Mount’s Richard Gilchrist broke the meet record with a winning time of 13.95 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, while Justyn Seivright captured gold in the 400m hurdles (53.37).
Perez-Tucker won the 100 dash in a meet record time of 11.78 seconds while also taking home gold in the 200m (24.17).
