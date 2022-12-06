BOYS BASKETBALL
Urbana 67, Middletown 52
After trailing by nine at intermission, the Hawks stormed past the Knights in the second half, with four players scoring in double figures on Tuesday night in both teams’ season opener.
Urbana’s Aaron Shoffner scored 26 points, while RJ Roche added 15. Jude Huseby contributed 14 points with five assists. Christian Whitehead had 12 points with eight boards.
Urbana won the JV game 48-36.
Linganore 77, South Carroll 64
The Lancers had a pair of 20-point scorers in AJ Vollmer (23) and Tommy Walsh (20) as they prevailed in their opener.
Vollmer had a double-double with 10 rebounds, while Walsh sank six treys.
Linganore won the JV game.
Catoctin 60, F. Scott Key 48
The Cougars gained separation with a 20-point third quarter and went on to win.
Logan Williams led Catoctin with 17 points. Colin Toms had 14 points with nine rebounds. Matthew Offutt added 12 points with five assists.
TJ 52, Westminster 46
The Patriots prevailed in a back-and-forth game in which they outscored the Owls in every quarter except the fourth.
TJ’s Sam Larbi scored 20 points with five rebounds. Ben Pearch contributed 13 points and six rebounds.
Westminster won the JV game 44-41. TJ’s Damien Fair scored 14 points.
St. John's 61, Clarksburg 57
The Vikings had four double-digit scorers in the victory, paced by Dorian Tema with 16 points.
Ayden Hurley added 14, Jaden Codlin had 12 and Darnell Morris had 10.
Liberty 45, Brunswick 42
The Railroaders were paced in their opener by Michael Santamaria’s 11 points. Ethan Genos added eight points and seven rebounds. Jackson Dudley had three assists.
Century 64, Tuscarora 47
The Titans were led in their opener by James Miller, who scored 27 points with five rebounds and three assists.
Andrew Kabiritsi contributed 10 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick 48, Walkersville 34
The Cadets’ Sydney Huskey led all scorers with 23. Daejiah Sewell added 13 with Aubree Murray scoring nine.
The Lions’ Abby Albertson and Jill Silver each scored eight points. Addison Boram pulled down eight rebounds, and Mia Ogg came off the bench to grab six rebounds.
Linganore 57, South Carroll 47
After a slow start, the Lancers poured in 42 points in the second half en route to victory.
Trinity Lindblade paced Linganore with 19 points, including five 3-pointers. Trysten Colburn contributed 16 points.
Catoctin 48, F. Scott Key 47
Taylor Smith hit a pair of foul shots with about 20 seconds left to put the Cougars up by three. The Eagles then hit a shot to get to within a point before Catoctin inbounded and held on for the win in their opener.
Smith and Grace Williams each scored 11 points, with Williams adding eight rebounds. Brooke Williams had 12 boards.
Catoctin won the JV game 58-30, led by Kelsey Troxell (13 points), Harley Fitzpatrick (12) and Kassidy Kreitz (10).
Oakdale 51, Winters Mill 16
The Bears took control of the game with a 17-1 scoring advantage in the second quarter.
Caroline Atwill led Oakdale with 10 points and four steals. Skai Bayless had nine points with three assists.
Brynn Ohlhoff grabbed eight rebounds with three steals, while Alexis Rowe had six rebounds with three assists and four blocks.
Oakdale won the JV game 49-2, led by Shaylee McGlinchey’s 10 points.
Liberty 72, Brunswick 39
The Lions started fast and never let up in the win.
Brunswick was led by Cassidy Rhodes with 23 points, including seven 3-pointers. Gabby Stefanic added nine points and six assists.
Liberty won the JV game 34-16.
Westminster 45, TJ 24
The Patriots’ Kaelin Embrey scored eight points, while Tamanii Littles had 13 rebounds with two blocks. Aniya Thomas had eight boards.
Westminster won the JV game 48-21. TJ’s Riley Kelly scored eight points.
MSD 46, Covenant Life School 13
The Orioles (2-1) were led by Jade Macedo, who scored 16 points with six steals, four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Jacqundia Fuller added 11 points and seven steals.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Boys
Urbana 126, Linganore 57
Multi-event winner: Linganore — Jordan Grab.
Girls
Urbana 114, Linganore 69
Multi-event winner: Linganore — Peyton Orlando. Diving winner: Daelyn Reid, Linganore.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Eastern 79, Hood 65
The Blazers’ Trumaine Strickland (Tuscarora) had career highs of 25 points and 12 rebounds, but visiting Eastern pulled away in the second half at the Volpe Athletic Center in a rematch of last season’s Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Championship Game.
Christopher Smalls added 12 points for Hood (5-3 overall, 2-1 MAC Commonwealth). Jack Fricka had eight rebounds and Ryan Hollwedel recorded three steals.
Strickland scored eight points during a 15-3 run to close the first half, turning a 10-point deficit into a 35-33 Blazer lead at halftime.
The momentum did not carry over into the second half as the Eagles opened things up with a 13-4 run.
Hood pulled within four twice, including on a basket by Fricka that pulled the Blazers within 50-46 with 12 minutes on the clock. But Eastern immediately went on a 17-9 run.
Neither team shot particularly well in the game. Eastern (9-2, 2-0) hit 39 percent of its field goals, compared to 36 percent for Hood.
Hood committed 18 turnovers, two more than Eastern.
