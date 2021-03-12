GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY

Urbana 24, Brunswick 44, Oakdale 60

Oakdale’s Hayley Ross won the meet with a time of 20 minutes, 23 seconds. Urbana’s Addison Lauer was second (20:30) and Ivy Coldren was third (20:49).

The top runner for Brunswick was Liz Willman in fifth. Reily Teague 6th 20.58

Boys CROSS-COUNTRY

Brunswick 36, Oakdale 37, Urbana 51

Oakdale’s Justin Cherry took the win in 17:54, ahead of teammate Abhishek Mudireddy (18:03).

Brunswick’s Ray Gibson was third in 18:04, while Colin Bomysoad was fourth in 18.05.

For Urbana, Chris Sappe took fifth.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Mary’s 74, St. John’s 54

Dorian Tema scored 11 points for the Vikings, while Antonio Perez had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Frederick Warriors 55, Highland View 20

Ella Bennett paced the Warriors (17-2) with 23 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Teammate Janel Morrisey contributed 16 points, four rebounds, eight assits, seven steals and two blocks.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Mount St. Mary’s 13, Delaware State 11

EMMITSBURG — Tie at 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh, the Mount took the lead, getting a key two-run double by Kai Cummings, and held on for the win.

Catcher Thomas Bramley went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a homer for the Mount. Ryan Haddaway secured a hit in every at-bat, and drove in two runs. The Mount also got home runs from Brady Drawbaugh and AJ Holcomb.

Ryan Ament pitched an inning’s worth of scoreless relief to earn his first win as a collegiate player. Patrick Burke recorded his second save with two strikeouts – part of 12 on the day for the staff, led by starter Jordan Geber with eight.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Mount sweeps Albany

EMMITSBURG — Behind a season-best offensive performance, Mount St. Mary’s swept a doubleheader against visiting Albany at Our Lady of the Meadows Field.

The Mount scored a season-high in runs in taking a 10-3 victory in the opening game.

In the nightcap, Tori Bowles belted a tie-breaking three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to lead the Mount to a 6-3 win.

Amanda Berkley provided the Mount (3-11) with a pair of strong pitching performances to pick up the win in each game. Kaylee Stoner went 5-for-7 with five runs scored to pace the Mount offense.

