GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Urbana 24, Brunswick 44, Oakdale 60
Oakdale’s Hayley Ross won the meet with a time of 20 minutes, 23 seconds. Urbana’s Addison Lauer was second (20:30) and Ivy Coldren was third (20:49).
The top runner for Brunswick was Liz Willman in fifth. Reily Teague 6th 20.58
Boys CROSS-COUNTRY
Brunswick 36, Oakdale 37, Urbana 51
Oakdale’s Justin Cherry took the win in 17:54, ahead of teammate Abhishek Mudireddy (18:03).
Brunswick’s Ray Gibson was third in 18:04, while Colin Bomysoad was fourth in 18.05.
For Urbana, Chris Sappe took fifth.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Mary’s 74, St. John’s 54
Dorian Tema scored 11 points for the Vikings, while Antonio Perez had 10.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick Warriors 55, Highland View 20
Ella Bennett paced the Warriors (17-2) with 23 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Teammate Janel Morrisey contributed 16 points, four rebounds, eight assits, seven steals and two blocks.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 13, Delaware State 11
EMMITSBURG — Tie at 9-9 in the bottom of the seventh, the Mount took the lead, getting a key two-run double by Kai Cummings, and held on for the win.
Catcher Thomas Bramley went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, two runs scored and a homer for the Mount. Ryan Haddaway secured a hit in every at-bat, and drove in two runs. The Mount also got home runs from Brady Drawbaugh and AJ Holcomb.
Ryan Ament pitched an inning’s worth of scoreless relief to earn his first win as a collegiate player. Patrick Burke recorded his second save with two strikeouts – part of 12 on the day for the staff, led by starter Jordan Geber with eight.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount sweeps Albany
EMMITSBURG — Behind a season-best offensive performance, Mount St. Mary’s swept a doubleheader against visiting Albany at Our Lady of the Meadows Field.
The Mount scored a season-high in runs in taking a 10-3 victory in the opening game.
In the nightcap, Tori Bowles belted a tie-breaking three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to lead the Mount to a 6-3 win.
Amanda Berkley provided the Mount (3-11) with a pair of strong pitching performances to pick up the win in each game. Kaylee Stoner went 5-for-7 with five runs scored to pace the Mount offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.