TRACK AND FIELD
The Urbana girls and Thomas Johnson boys won team titles at the Central Maryland Conference track and field championships Thursday at South Hagerstown High School.
The Urbana girls generated 146 points to easily outpace the rest of the field. Tuscarora was second with 97.
Meanwhile, the TJ boys finished with 127 points to fend off second-place Urbana (99) and third-place Frederick (96).
Samantha Heyison (shot put and discus) and Felicia Siewe (100 hurdles and long jump) each won two events to lead the way for the Urbana girls, while freshman Hailey Lane (800, 1,600) won a pair of events for Tuscarora.
In the boys meet, Catoctin’s Furious Trammel (100-meter dash, long jump) and Frederick’s Joseph Poleate won multiple individual events.
The event winners from Frederick County were:
Boys
100: Furious Trammel, Catoctin, 11.26
200: Kalani Pu’uloa, TJ, 22.71
400: Kean Tanyi-Tang, Urbana, 50.36
800: Kyle Walker, Lingaore, 1:57.36
1,600: James Partlow, TJ, 4:29.86
3,200: Ray Gibson, Brunswick, 10:20.82
110 hurdles: Joseph Poleate, Frederick, 15.06
300 hurdles: Joseph Poleate, Frederick, 39.38
4x100: Urbana (Ishola Odegbile, Kean Tanyi-Tang, Shelton Davis, Terrance Tomblin), 44.13
4x200: TJ (Thomas Sligh, Angelo Palileo, Leonard Taylor, Kalani Pu’uloa), 1:31.02.
4x400: Urbana (Ethan Madraymootoo, Jordan Sofon, Kean Tanyi-Tang, Juan Carlos Barberena), 3:26.22
4x800: Oakdale (Sam Skinner, Malakai Meertens, Ralph Etaba, David Tressler), 8:21.41
Discus: Grant Lohr, Oakdale, 159-6
High jump: Ryan Kengni, TJ, 6-0
Pole vault: Luke Freimanis, TJ, 12-6
Long jump: Furious Trammel, Catoctin, 22-1.5
Triple jump: Thomas Sligh, TJ, 43-8
Girls
100: Divine Bamgboye, Urbana, 12.99
200: Aurianna Gladden, Urbana, 25.96
400: Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Tuscarora, 57.62
800: Hailey Lane, Tuscarora, 2:23.04
1,600: Hailey Lane, Tuscarora, 5:13.90
100 hurdles: Felicia Siewe, Urbana, 15.83
300 hurdles: Ellen Gill, Oakdale, 45.54
4x100: Tuscarora (Biangca LeFevre, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Fikunola Aladesuru, Heidi Nkrumah), 50.46
4x200: Urbana (Elliana Gyamfi, Haley Smith, Anna Rodrigues, Janinie Amefia), 1:46.91
4x400: Tuscarora (Hailey Lane, Nina Connors, Jennifer Attia, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar), 4:08.94
4x800: Frederick (Lucinda Slagle, Sofia Driver, Amelia Slagle, Caroline Gregory), 9:59.15
Shot put: Samantha Heyison, Urbana, 35-1.25
Discus: Samantha Heyison, Urbana, 117-08
High jump: Juliana Nardini, Linganore, 5-1
Pole vault: Elisa Ramos, TJ, 11-6
Long jump: Felicia Siewe, Urbana, 17-8
Triple jump: Janine Amefia, Urbana, 35-10.25
SOFTBALL
Frederick 4, Oakdale 3
On Senior Night, Lauren Routzahn led the Cadets with three hits, including a double. Katie DeGirolamo added two hits, while Nia Fields, Ava Sholter, Allison Livelsberger, Eisha Syed and Taylor Wiley all had hits for Frederick.
Livelsberger was the winning pitcher with five strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Williamsport 3, Brunswick 1
The Wildcats got the victory with two runs over the sixth and seventh innings.
The Railroaders’ Oliver Ellison took the loss, allowing five hits with 10 strikeouts.
Koltin Boyer tripled and Tyler Lowery doubled for Brunswick (7-10).
Century 3, Thomas Johnson 2
The Patriots’ lost in a pitchers duel.
Luke Chappell threw six innings for TJ, allowing three runs on five hits with six strikeouts.
Jacob Hnath and Ty Allen each drove in a run.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. John’s 16, Baltimore Bravehearts 8
The Vikings extended their winning streak to 13, as Kaylee Storm and Addison Scanlon each had four goals with an assist.
Maya Graham and Rylan Piccolo each had two goals and four assists. Emilia Tippett added three goals and an assist. Payson Walker had three assists, and Kristina Hindle had a goal. Grace Gilanis led the team with five draw controls.
Walkersville 10, Thomas Johnson 8
Natalie Meyer led the way for the Lions with three goals and two assists. Chloe Gaines had two goals and one assist, while Abby Atallah added a goal and an assist for Walkersville.
Lions goalkeeper Cheyanne Offutt finished with six saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Walkersville 14, Thomas Johnson 2
Ethan Guillott scored three goals, while Hayden Hanson, Brad Whitehouse, Ethan Patrick and Jack Hafler all had two for the Lions.
Hanson also had three assists, while Whitehouse had two.
Middletown 12, Boonsboro 4
Myles Sontz and Ryan McLister each had four goals and two assists to lead the Knights’ victory.
Gavin Vierling and Marc Whiteley combined to make 10 saves for Middletown.
South Carroll 21, Frederick 8
Sean Morton scored six goals, and Leo Henson had two for the Cadets. Jude Hattenberger added an assist for Frederick.
TENNIS
Girls
Thomas Johnson 3, Tuscarora 2
Singles: Warren (TJ) def. Gupta, 6-0, 6-0; Pepenel (T) def. Korth, 6-2, 6-2. Double: Lombardo/Bora (TJ) def. Ki/Martin, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Hayford/Stevens(TJ) def. Amond/Hughes,) 7-6 (7-3), 6-2; Le/Argueta (T) def. Abebambo/Trimble, 6-4, 5-7, 10-2.
Boys
Tuscarora 5, Thomas Johnson 0
Singles: Anspach def. Ferguson, 6-1, 6-1; Mercier def. Jani, 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Anspach/Taylor def. Quinnones/Marquart, 6-2, 6-1; Nzouakeu/Verma def. Gieryna/Wright, 6-0, 6-3; Williams/Alvarez Rojas/Lwin, 6-1, 6-3.
