TRACK AND FIELD
Don Boyer Invitational
Urbana’s girls and Thomas Johnson’s boys captured team titles at Middletown High School on Saturday.
The Hawks girls won with 171 points, while second-place Middletown had 132.
Urbana’s winners were: Divine Bamgboye, 200 meters (26.02); Angeline Amefia, 100 hurdles (15.10); the 4x200 relay team of Jenevie Veillette, Cameron Vu, Anna Rodrigues and Keira Mistry (1:47.51); the 4x400 relay team of Amefia, Bamgboye, Casey Willard and Mistry (4:03.46); and Samantha Heyison, shot put (35-02.50) and discus (127-05);
Middletown’s winners were: Hayley Lucido, 400 (1:00.52); Erin McQuitty, 1,600 (5:27.85); and Ava Allen, pole vault (10-06.0) and triple jump (35-08.25).
TJ’s Olivia Dahl won the high jump (4-08).
The Patriots boys won the 132 points, beating second-place Bowie by six points.
TJ’s winners were: Luke Freimanis, 110 hurdles (16.70); Thomas Sligh, triple jump (41-08.50); and the 4x800 relay team of James Higginbotham, Tyler Wilson, Jonathan Barreto-Luna and Jonathan Regules (8:58.02).
Walkersville’s Derick Tossah won the shot put (43-09.75) and discus (135-05).
For Middletown, Levi Zilneus won the high jump (6-02.0), and Nanjo Levec won the long jump (20-05.50).
BOYS LACROSSE
South River 10, Urbana 9
The previously unbeaten Hawks lost in overtime in the second game of their spring break tournament.
TJ Harne had two goals and two assists for the Hawks (4-1). Dylan Lange and Hunter Bryant each had two goals. Gavin McKay had one goal and two assists. Elijah Jean-Jacques had one goal. Jayden Sharper had one assist. Goalie Carter Berg had eight saves.
BASEBALL
Morgantown High 9, Middletown 1
Hunter Barnes had two hits with a double and one RBI for the Knights.
Cam Baker and Brett Lucas each had two hits for Middletown. Barnes took the loss, giving up four earned runs in three innings.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Canisius 11, MSM 10
The Mount took a 7-4 lead into halftime but couldn’t prevent a comeback by the Golden Griffins.
Erin Anderson and Julianna Sanchez each had hat tricks, and Anderson finished with a team-high five points. Madison Harmening had two goals, and Sanchez led the Mount in draw controles, winning nine of the team’s 15. Goalie Madison Bradley had nine saves.
MEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 12, Marist 9
Scoring eight unanswered goals, the Mountaineers jumped out to an early lead and fended off Marist’s second half surge to earn their fifth win in a row.
At 6-6 (5-1 MAAC), the Mount kept pace with the Manhattan Jaspers for first place in the conference.
Nine Mountaineers found the back of the net, led by a hat trick from Kelly Gouin. Jake Krieger had two goals and two assists. Connor Beals was 13-for-21 on face-offs and matched Steven Schmitt with five ground balls. Goalkeeper Griffin McGinley had 14 saves.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 3-3, Widener 0-4
Joe Alexander threw his first career shutout to lead the Blazers to a win in the first game, then the Pride won the second game on a walk-off hit-by-pitch.
Alexander, who went the distance, struck out four and scattered eight hits.
Austin Rhue had three hits with two doubles in the second game for Hood. Richard Kershow had three hits and one RBI. Matthew Stout had two hits with a double on the day.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 6-0, Quinnipiac 0-5
Avery Neuhart tossed a three-hit shutout in the first game for the Mount (19-14, 4-2 MAAC), which had its four-game win streak snapped in the second game.
Vanessa Martin had three hits with a homer and three RBIs in the Mount’s win. Abigayle Perry, who tripled, Tori Bowles, Maggie Kane and Mariah Godde each had two hits.
Zoe Wilcox had both Mount hits in the second game.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Hood at Oscar Moore Invitational
The Blazers placed fourth in the women’s team standings and fifth in the men’s standings at Rowan University.
Tay Zechman broke the Hood College’s hammer record for the second straight week to lead Hood’s women’s team. She threw the hammer 41.11 meters (134-10) to finish fifth. Zechman was also second in the javelin.
Hood’s 4x100-meter relay team of Iiyana Taylor-Sparks, Gloria Castillo, Chloe McQuillen and Shayna Hancock was second. Castillo was fourth in the long jump.
For Hood’s men, the 4x400-meter relay team of Jamel Mins, Evan Ellington, Chris Sappe and Owen Ellington placed fourth.
MEN’S TENNIS
Eastern University 8, Hood 1
Tyler James won at No. 1 singles for the Blazers.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hood 8, Eastern University 1
The Blazers won their first Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth match, improving to 3-5 overall, 1-2 in conference play.
Hood swept the doubles matches, getting wins from Katie Cautero and Kate Haufe at first doubles, Cori Mark and Mary Emma Guldi at second doubles and Lauren Sheffler and Ridley Little at third doubles.
Haufe, Mark, Guldi, Sheffler and Little each won singles matches.
