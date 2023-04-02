Urbana’s girls track and field team edged Oakland Mills to win the 13th Patriot Invitational on Saturday at Thomas Johnson High School.
The Hawks finished with 80 points, while Oakland Mills had 79.
In the boys meet, Oakland Mills won the team title with 101 points, while host Thomas Johnson finished second with 86.
In the girls meet, Samantha Heyison won the discus for Urbana (114 feet, 9 inches). Other champions from Frederick County included Oakdale’s Ellen Gill in the 300-meter hurdles (45.96 seconds), Middletown’s Ava Allen in the pole vault (12-9) and TJ’s Elisa Ramos in the triple jump (36-3 1/2).
In the boys meet, the champions from Frederick County included Linganore’s Kyle Walker in the 800 (1:58.83) and the Lancer’s distance medley relay team (10:59.78), Oakdale’s Grant Lohr in the discus (146-5), TJ’s Gilberto Ramos in the pole vault (12 feet) and Thomas Sligh in the triple jump (42-8), Frederick High’s 4x100 relay team (43 seconds) and Tuscarora’s sprint medley relay team (1:37.34).
Men’s Lacrosse
Mount St. Mary’s 18, Quinnipiac 11
Behind a team-high five goals from Kelly Gouin, the Mountaineers won their fourth consecutive game to improve to 5-6 overall and 4-1 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Jared McMahon had four goals and two assists for the Mount and crossed the 100-point milestone for his college career. Jeremy Wilson, TJ Gravante and Cormac Giblin all scored two goals for the Mountaineers.
Women’s Lacrosse
Siena 8, Mount St. Mary’s 6
Anna Salerno scored multiple goals for the fifth consecutive game for the Mountaineers. She finished with two, while Juliaan Sanchez added two, and Erin Anderson finished with two assists.
College Baseball
FCC 9, Monroe Comm. College 6
The Cougars improved to 19-4 overall. Aidan Greaney hit a grand slam, while Nick Keane doubled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs for FCC.
Pitcher Jason Boak worked two scoreless innings to get the win for FCC.
College Softball
Mount sweeps doubleheader
Mount St. Mary’s opened Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference play with a pair of 1-0 victories at Fairfield on Sunday afternoon.
Avery Neuhart and Olivia Murphy each tossed a complete-game shutout as the Mount’s pitching staff extended its scoreless innings streak to 27 with the two wins. The Mount has won six in a row to improve to 15-12 overall and 2-0 in the MAAC.
Men’s Track and Field
Hood College’s men’s 4x100-meter relay team broke a school record for the second straight week at the Millersville Metrics meet in Millersville, Pennsylvania.
The team of Tofunmi Okusiende, Evan Ellington, Rell Asamoah and Jamel Mins crossed the finish line in 42.6 seconds to win the event.
Meanwhile, Hood’s Dustin Miller, a Thomas Johnson High School graduate, broke the school record in the discus with a toss of 122 feet, 9 inches. He finished 15th in the event.
In the women’s meet, Hood’s Tay Zechman set the school record in the hammer throw (134-9) and finished 12th in the event.
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
