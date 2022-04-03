TRACK AND FIELD
DWIGHT SCOTT “BATTLEFIELD BLAST” INVITATIONAL
Urbana won the girls team title, while Linganore’s boys and girls teams both placed second at Boonsboro High School.
In the girls meet, the Hawks finished with 135.5 points, while the Lancers followed with 118.
Urbana got wins from Emily McDonnell in the 1,600 (5:23.31), the 4x100 relay team of Haley Smith, Angeline Amefia, Macy Hines and Aurianna Gladden (51.54), Fiona Agyekum in the shot put (38-09.25), Samantha Heyison in the discus (118-09), Janine Amefia in the triple jump (34-07) and Cia Siewe in the long jump (15-10). The Hawks’ other top finishers were Angeline Amefia (second in the 100 hurdles), Heyison (second in the shot put), Sammi Scates (third in the pole vault)
Linganore got wins from Mikayla Moxley in the 800 run (2:27.91) and 400 run (1:01.25), Caroline Perrone in the 3,200 run (11:15.42), Melanie Barger in the 300 hurdles (48.45), the 4x800 relay team of Katelin DeFilippis, Perrone, Gemma Davies and Moxley (9:57.90). The Lancers’ other top finishers were Melanie Barger (third in the 100-meter dash), Juliana Nardini (third in the 400 run and second in the high jump), DeFilippis (third in the 3,200 run), the second-place relay team of Gemma Davies, Audrey Meadows, Juliana Nardini and Morgan Roberts, Bailey Hall (third in the long jump) and Promise Green (third in the triple jump).
Walkersville’s Valerie Boards won the 100 dash (13.36) and 200 dash (26.78).
Linganore’s boys had 95.5 points, and Mount Saint Joseph won with 152.5.
The Lancers got wins from Kyle Walker in the 1,600 run (4:46.93), the 4x800 relay team of Samuel Metzner, Jack Sears, Andrew Humphries and Walker. Linganore’s other top finishers were Chase Schultz (third in the 200), Samuel Metzner (second in the 800 run), Jack Sears (second in the 3,200 run), the third-place 4x100 relay team of Aaron Dufresne, Andrew Moxley, Chase Schultz and Aidan Nanda, Christian Whitehead (second in the triple jump) and Quinn Ruch (second in the pole vault).
Christopher Sappe won the 800-meter run (1:58.77) for fourth-place Urbana. The Hawks’ other top finishers were Collin Patterson (second in the 1,600 run), Ethan Madraymootoo (third in the 300 hurdles), the third-place 4x400 relay team of Madraymootoo, Danny Martin, Jordan Sofon and Terrance Tomblin, and the second-place 4x800 relay team of Sappe, Anthony Verdi, Markcus Hobson-Garcia, Henry Rodrigues.
Maryland School for the Deaf’s Nathan Sheppeck placed third in the triple jump.
HANDLEY INVITATIONAL
Ava Allen helped Middletown’s girls track team win the Handley Invitational in Winchester, VA.
Allen won the triple jump, 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. Allen, who also placed second in the pole vault, was named the Field Athlete of the Meet.
Middletown’s boys finished in 14th place, led by Levi Zilneus’ first place finish in the high jump.
PIKESVILLE INVITATIONAL
Tuscarora’s boys placed fifth out of 29 teams, while the Titans’ girls were sixth out of 28 teams.
Tuscarora’s girls finished with 31 points, getting wins from Khady Ndiaye in the triple jump (34-10.5), Jianna Rogers in the high jump (5-0) and the 4x200 relay team of Patricia Mills, Celeste Rodriguez-Aguilar, Heidi Nkrumah, Joelle Kimbembe (1:49.24). Nina Connors was second in the freshman/sophomore 1,600 un.
Tuscarora’s boys finished with 32 points. The Titans’ Edwin Niemandt, Adebola Adeyemi, Cameron Ellis and Korell Asamoah teamed up to win the 4x100 relay (44.58) and place second in the 4x200 relay. Niemandt was second in the high jump, and Adeyemi was third.
Oakdale’s boys placed sixth in the team standings. The Bears’ Mason Scott was second in 110 hurdles, and Nicholas Redman was third in the discus. Ryan Brightman, Reed Fliegel, Sam Skinner and Nathan Wooster were third in the 4x800 relay.
Oakdale’s girls placed ninth in the team standings. Ellen Gill was second in the 300 hurdles. Indya Brown, Kenna Fox, Hanna Snyder and Ashlie Turk teamed up to place third in the 4x200 relay, and Sarah Anderson, Hailey Hallenberg, Zhana Ivanova and Caylin Walker were third in the 4x800 relay.
BASEBALL
Urbana 4 Tuscarora 3
Brendan Yagesh’s two-run homer and go-ahead sac fly in the sixth helped the Hawks beat the Titans.
Keegan Johnson pitched two hitless, scoreless innings for the win, striking out four. Eli DeRossi-Cytron, who threw four innings, gave up two earned runs on two hits and struck out six.
Johnson had two hits for Urbana (3-1, 2-0), and DeRossi-Cytron had an RBI double.
Drew DeSanto worked five innings for Tuscarora (3-2), giving up three earned runs on three hits, striking out six and walking one.
Dom Gomez had two hits for the Titans, while Kade Linton, DeSanto and Alex Angelidis each had one RBI.
SOFTBALL
South Hagerstown 11, Tuscarora 1
Regan Wolfe led the Titans with two hits and one RBI.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Linganore 21, Oakdale 9
Freshman Allison Finley 3 goals had three goals for the Bears (1-1), and Avery Plate had two goals. Goalie Nazia Rangwala-Vohra had 10 saves.
TENNIS
GIRLS
Urbana 5, Tuscarora 0
Singles: Tambat (U) def. Frye, 6-1,7-6 (7-3); Kim (U) def. Gupta, 6-4,6-4. DOUBLES: Broder/Flynn (U) def. Ki/Taylo, 6-0, 6-2; Croghan/Rawal (U) def. Pepenel/Schneider, 6-2, 6-1; Patel/Alexander (U) def. Martin/Josol, 6-1,6-0.
Boonsboro 3, Catoctin 2
Singles: Law-Knotts(C) def. Row, 6-1, 6-3; Evans (C) def. Peersen 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Padh/Reed (B) def. Williams/Perhach, 6-2, 6-1; Shoemaker/Blair (B) def. Lopez/Turner, 6-2, 6-3; Briggs/Iager (B) def. William/Parsons, 6-1, 6-3.
BOYS
Urbana 5, Tuscarora 0
Singles: Lowery (U) def. B. Anspach, 6-4, 6-0; Ahuja (U) def. Mercier, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Harish/Joshi (U) def. Miller/Taylor, 6-2, 6-1; Garvey/Kurian (U) def. W. Anspach/Min, 6-2, 6-0; Husain/Saha (U) def. Nzouakeu/Williams, 6-0, 6-0.
Oakdale 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Smarick (L) def. Bhetalam, 6-4, 6-2; Rotterging (O) def. Morris, 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Parker/Mitchel (O) def. Vlah/Hester, 6-1, 6-2; Lopez-Duke/Wernau (O) def. Johnson/Weigard, 6-2, 6-2; Taneja/Wyatt (O) def. Harrington/Dorsey, 6-2, 6-2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MSM 3, Wagner 1
Mount St. Mary’s used a pitching trio of starter Cooper Adams and relievers Isaac Van Meter and Blake Beal to contain the Wagner Seahawks to one run and deliver their team a series win.
Adams threw the first six innings, striking out seven and conceding a sacrifice fly in the second. Van Meter and Beal both got out of jams in the later innings to preserve the lead. Beal earned the save.
Tyler Grodell had two hits and an RBI for the Mount (6-16, 2-4 NEC). Tristan McAlister had an RBI single.
On Saturday, Middletown grad Luke Pryor went the distance in a 7-1 win, which was the Mount’s first NEC victory. Pryor had six strikeouts.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MSM 9, Central Connecticut 1
Bridgette Gilliano broke the Mount’s single-season steal record with her first inning stolen base and finished the day 3-for-3 with a home run, three steals, three runs scored and two RBIs to help the Mount extend its win streak to eight games, the longest win streak by the Mountaineers since a 21-game win streak during the 1987 season.
Gilliano entered the day with 21 stolen bases, tied with Nikki Wisniewski who set the school mark in 1999. Her three steals give her 24 on the year in 29 games played. The Mountaineers (15-14, 7-2 NEC) had six stolen bases in the game and went 13-for-13 in stolen bases in the three-game sweep over the Blue Devils. The Mount leads the NEC with 57 steals this year. Tori Bowles had two hits, and Kaia Bonshock had two RBIs.
Avery Neuhart improved to 2-5, allowing one run with six strikeouts in five innings of work.
Eastern 7-5, Hood 3-3
The Blazers had their four-game win streak snapped as Eastern took both ends of a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth doubleheader.
In game one, Jocelyn Pfleiger hit her sixth home run of the year to set the record for a first-year student at Hood (11-10-1, 2-2 MAC Commonwealth). In the second game, she homered again and pulled within one of the Blazers’ single-season record. For the day, she was 3-for-6 with two homers, four runs batted in, two walks and two runs scored.
Cailyn Barthlow homered in the second game and ended the day 3-for-6, scoring twice. Colleen Blasko went 3-for-5 over the two games.
Rebecca Gottleib pitched a pair of complete games but took the loss in both contests. In the opener, she allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks. She struck out three. Her game two line was five runs on 10 hits and a walk with seven strikeouts.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Widener 9, Hood 7
The third quarter four-goal run by Widener was too much for the Blazers as they dropped their second-straight Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth game.
Robbie Wiley had three goals for Hood, while Kyle Scott, Aidan Gilsdorf, Jay Lanigan and Rio Muldoon all scored one goal each. Sammy Patnaik had six ground balls. Garrett Hitchens went 8-14 in the faceoff circle while also picking up four ground balls. Alex Dudziak had 19 saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
MSM 14, Merrimack 9
Alayna Pagnotta had four goals and one assist to help the Mount get its first NEC win.
Erin Anderson and Dani Donoghue each had three goals and one assist for the Mountaineers. Goalie Madison Bradley made five saves.
Widener 13, Hood 7
The Blazers were outscored 5-1 in the third quarter en route to a Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth loss.
MacKenzi Wright finished with three goals to lead the Blazers. Abby Burnette had two goals and two ground balls, Mackenzie Demaio had four caused turnovers, Jess Lyons notched a team-high four draw controls and goalie Sophia Vilaca had eight saves.
