INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD
Class 4A Central Regional Championships
Urbana swept the boys and girls titles Monday at Baltimore’s Fifth Regiment Armory.
The boys outscored runner-up North Point 104-64, with the Hawks’ Christopher Sappe taking part in three victories, including a title in the 800-meter run.
The girls topped second-place Leonardtown 138-92, led by Tessa Stanley, who won the 500 and was part of a victorious relay team.
Urbana’s boys state qualifiers: Jordan Sofon (500); Christopher Sappe (regional champion, 800, 2:13.71); Collin Patterson (1,600); Henry Rodriguez (3,200); Markcus Hobson-Garcia (3,200); Maaz Ashfaq (55 hurdles); 4x400 relay, regional champion, 3:49.21 (Juan Barberena, Danny Martin, Sofon, Sappe); 4x800 relay, regional champion, 9:07.32 (Patterson, Rodriguez, Hobson-Garcia, Sappe); Jayden Johnson (high jump); Nolan Scholz (regional champion, pole vault, 9-0); Jonathan Clark (pole vault).
Urbana’s girls state qualifiers: Angeline Amefia (300, 55 hurdles); Tessa Stanley (regional champion, 500, 1:24.34); Sofia Cedron (500); Camryn Lowery (regional champion, 800, 2:32.92); Ivy Coldren (regional champion, 1,600, 5:38.29); Lyna Beraich (3,200); 4x200 relay, regional champion, 1:53.55 (Cameron Vu, Amefia, Haley Smith, Stanley); 4x400 relay, regional champion (Aurianna Gladden, Zoe Keith, Cameron Vu, Cedrone); 4x800 relay (Casey Willard, Reagan McKenney, Mara Bell, Beraich); Lilly Eichelberger (high jump); Macy Hines (high jump); Nia Kombe-Jarvis (regional champion, pole vault, 9-6); Sammi Scates (pole vault); Mayson Smith (pole vault); Fiona Agyekum (shot put); Samantha Heyison (shot put).
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. John’s 71, Gerstell 60
Macahi Nelson racked up 30 points as the Vikings prevailed.
Dorian Tema added 19.
Covenant Life 55, MSD 48
Covenant Life overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the win.
Ethan Guettler paced the host Orioles with 13 points. Mepper Beshears had 10 points with 10 rebounds and three steals. Nathan Sheppeck added nine points, nine assists and seven rebounds for MSD (18-6).
Other score: Clear Spring 59, Catoctin 52.
JV Score: Catoctin 49, Clear Spring 41. Robert Ruch led the Cougars with 20 points.
WRESTLING
St. James High School 44, Catoctin 30
220 — Ashish Gupta (SJ) won by disqualification over Grant Kelly; 285 — Daniel Peacher (SJ) won by forfeit; 106 — Brady Davis (C) won by forfeit; 113 — Moses Warul (SJ) tech. fall Emma Taylor, 17-2; 120 — Double forfeit; 126 — Danseh Tanou (SJ) pinned Keiten Castellow, 2:32; 132 — Tom Cepero Walker (SJ) won by Forfeit; 138 — Braden Bell (C) pinned Gabriel Hatfield, 0:22; 145 — Ethan Zumbrum (SJ) dec. Lucas Reeder, 2-0; 152 — Asa Hammer (SJ) pinned Daynin McLain, 1:30; 160 — Hunter Bradshaw (C) pinned Shawn Djirosse, 0:39; 170 — Jacob Bell (C) pinned TJ Enlola,0:20; 182 — Nathan Kovalcik (C) pinned Tres Starkoski, 0:38; 195 — Sean Rowe (SJ) won by forfeit
