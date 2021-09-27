GOLF
Urbana senior Bach Ngo shot a 1-under 71 on Monday, spearheading the Hawks’ victory at the 3A/4A district tournament Monday at Black Rock Country Club in Hagerstown.
The Hawks’ team score of 303 bested runner-up Linganore (307). Urbana and Linganore both qualified for the state tournament next month.
Urbana’s AnPhi Le shot a 75, while her brother, Minh, shot a 78. Michael Snyder (79) was the Hawks’ other scoring golfer.
Sam Johnson (72) and Austin May (74) paced the Lancers. Ethan Crabb (80) and Bradley Rose (81) were Linganore’s other scoring golfers.
Tuscarora’s top finisher was Ryan Johnson (79), who placed third among the boys competitors to qualify for states as an individual.
Catoctin 186, Walkersville 203
The Cougars’ Jordan Moore shot a 44 to take medalist honors.
The Lions were paced by Easton Shankle (46).
FIELD HOCKEY
Oakdale 2, Walkersville 1, OT
The Bears’ Tess Schlichting scored the game-winner with 2 seconds left in overtime on an assist from Maddie Oakley.
Olivia Leonard scored Oakdale’s other goal.
Bears goalie Lilly Murphy made seven saves in 50 minutes. Hannah Ware made five saves in 15 minutes. Kendall Reidy made four saves in 15 minutes. Ware with one save in OT.
The Lions’ goal was scored by Olivia Miller on an assist Meghan Welker in the first quarter.
Walkersville’s Alia Winterle made six saves.
Oakdale won the JV game 3-0.
BOYS SOCCER
Tuscarora 4, Walkersville 0
The Titans’ David Diaz scored a pair of goals with an assist as the Titans improved to 5-0 in a game that was resumed after being suspended due to a stadium power outage.
Ryan Stouffer and Thomas McGough had a goal and an assist. Oscar Valdez added an assist.
Titan goalkeepers Aidan Ritta and Anthony Argueta combined for the shutout.
Middletown 5, Boonsboro 0
Houston Morris, Beckman Carson, Tyler Hollis and Aaron Augustine scored goals for the Knights (3-3).
Hollis, Carson, Augustine and Ryan Grimm had assists.
Goalkeeper JC Schooler made three saves and forced an own goal.
VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s 3, John Carroll 0
Scores: 25-17, 25-17, 25-20. St. John’s leaders: Audrey Spindle, 6 aces, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 11 assists; Samantha Watkins, 4 aces, 12 assists; Leighann Truesdale, 5 kills; Lamaria Estridge, 2 blocks; Sydney Naill, 12 digs; Jillian Fedor, 25 digs. JV: St. John’s won 2-0.
