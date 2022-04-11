SOFTBALL
Urbana 3, Walkersville 2
Urbana’s Delaney Reefe led off the bottom of the seventh with a double and scored on Carleigh Magers’ walk-off single in Monday’s Senior Night game at Urbana High School.
Reefe, in a pitchers duel with Caroline Hinkelman, struck out six, walked one and gave up two runs on six hits.
Magers drove in all three of Urbana’s runs on three singles. Reefe had two doubles and a single, and Charlotte Wilson doubled.
Hinkelman surrendered three runs on seven hits, with three walks and two strikeouts.
Middletown 11, Linganore 5
Taylor Broadbent and Ashlynn Routzahn combined for the win.
Broadbent allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts.
Broadbent and Camille Jones each had three hits for Middletown. Chloe Saunders, Kayla Carr and Sydney Leadbetter each had two hits.
Delaney Ridgell led the Lancers with three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Frederick 9, Brunswick 4
The Cadets’ Paige Hall pitched a complete game with nine strikeouts and also added two hits at the plate.
Maison Burton had three hits, including a triple. Maia Sholter and Addie Pelton each had two hits, with one of Sholter’s being a double.
Anna Putnam had a double for the Railroaders.
The Park School 9, MSD 8
Jaiden Lovett drove in a run for the Orioles (1-3), while pitcher Lillian Froehle struck out 11 batters.
BASEBALL
SJCP 6, Annapolis Area Christian School 5
The Vikings’ Griffin Puvel went 3-for-3, including a double, with three RBIs to lead the victory.
EJ Lowry was the winning pitcher, going five innings, allowing no earned runs and four hits with seven strikeouts.
Ben Flood drove in two runs for St. John’s (4-1), while Josh Skowronski and Lowry both had two hits.
Urbana 10, Walkersville 1
Brendan Yagesh homered, tripled, had three RBIs and earned the win as the Hawks improved to 7-1.
Yagesh, who worked five innings, struck out seven, gave up three hits and allowed no earned runs. Eli DeRossi-Cytron, who threw two innings, struck out six, gave up one hit and allowed no runs.
Riley Smith had a triple for Urbana. Thomas Wiles doubled, and Logan Janney had two RBIs.
Peyton Isemann had three hits with a double for the Lions, Gavin Hughes had two hits and Jack Edwards had one RBI.
Middletown 5, Linganore 3
Starter Ryan Jones and reliever Tyler Haupt combined for the win.
Jones, who worked 4 1-3 innings, gave up one earned run on three hits. Haupt gave up three hits and one earned run and struck out four.
Joey Nicholson had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs for Middletown. Camren Baker had two hits and one RBI.
MSD 19, Greater Grace 11
Nathan Sheppeck and Tyler Dees each scored four runs for the Orioles.
Dees had two RBIs, and Zeke Ortiz had one RBI. Pitcher Elian Zfati got the win.
TENNIS
Boys
Urbana 5, Walkersville 0
Singles: Lowery (U) def. Winterle, 6-0, 6-0; Harish (U) def. Burns, 6-2, 6-0. Doubles: Garvey/Joshi (U) def. Parandapalli/Sharpe, 6-0, 6-0; Husain/Saha (U) def. Puthumana/Rowley, 6-0, 6-0; Kim/Kwahaja (U) def. Vargas/Gujulwar, 6-2, 6-0.
Middletown 5, Linganore 0
Singles: Jones (M) def. Graham Smarick, 6-0, 6-0; Rossi (M) def. Joyal, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Miller/Bliss (M) def. Vlha/Hester, 6-1, 6-0; Hauser/Rossi (M) def. Johnson/Weigand, 6-0, 6-0; Bolton/Post (M) def. Dorsey/Winkler, 6-0, 6-0.
Catoctin 3, Smithsburg 2
Singles: Liu (S) def. Payne, 6-1, 6-1; Gray (S) def. Burdette, 6-2, 6-3. Doubles: Sullivan/Horning (C) def. Fouedjou/Davis, 6-0, 6-0; Machhour/Glass (C) won No. 2 doubles by forfeit; Martin/Lee (C) won No. 3 doubles by foreit.
Oakdale 4, TJ 1
Singles: Novitski (O) def. Ferguson, 6-0, 6-0; Jani (TJ) def. Wyatt, 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Parker/Wernau (O) def. Bedwell/Borntreger, 6-2, 6-2; Lopez-Duke/Teneja (O) def. Leache/Marquart, 6-2, 6-2; Rotterging/Bhetalam (O) def. Lubanga/Nfor, 6-0, 6-3.
Girls
Urbana 5, Walkersville 0
Tambat (U) def. Lieu, 6-1, 6-1; Kim (U) def. Bain, 6-0,6-1. Doubles: Broder/Flynn (U) def. Riddlemoser/Miller, 6-0, 6-2; Croghan/Rawal (U) def. Wambach/Wells, 6-1, 6-1; Patel/Alexander (U) def. Silver/Anderson, 6-1, 6-1.
Middletown 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Troxell (M) def. Baker, 6-2, 6-2; Wetrogan (L) def. Ratliff, 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Fox/Martin (M) def. Worley/Ibarra, 6-0, 6-4; Yeatman/Butler (M) def. Webb/Pugh, 6-0, 6-0; Kaminski/Page (M) def. McCoy/Blundin, 6-0 6-0.
TJ 3, Oakdale 2
Single: Warren (TJ) def. Overman, 6-2, 6-1; Burkhard (O) def. Bruder, 6-4, 6-4. Doubles: Stevens/Lombardo (TJ) def. Pabis/Candland, 6-4, 6-1; Owusu-Harford/ Bora (TJ) def. Miller/Yalamanchili, 6-2, 6-3; Coblish/Schaffhauser (O) def. Jha/Marshall.
Frederick 4, Brunswick 1
Singles: McDonald (B) def. Tn. Waverly (forfeit); Tr. Waverly (F) def. Razunguzwa, 6-1, 6-4. Doubles: Pau/Phillips (F) def. Rhodes/Backer, 6-2, 6-1; Sharma/Ullman (F) def. Shawver/Powell, 7-6 (7-3) 6-3; Presgraves/Razanakoto (F) def. Powell/Caruso, 6-0, 6-0.
Smithburg 4, Catoctin 1
Singles: Knotts (C) def. Hillard, 1-6, 7-5 (10-6); Fisher (S) def. Williams, 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Tavotta/Snyder def. Williams/Andrew, 6-4, 6-1; Luebehusent/Wichelberger (S) def. Turner/Lobez, 6-2, 6-2; Rinetty/Green (S) def. Perhach/Troxell, 6-3, 6-0.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Bradley, Donoghue earn NEC honors
Mount St. Mary’s midfielder Dani Donoghue was named NEC Player of the Week, while goalkeeper Madison Bradley was named NEC Defensive Player of the Week, announced by the league office.
Donoghue scored six goals and tallied one assist over two games. She scored five goals, tallied one assist, and added four ground balls in the Mount’s 15-4 win against Wagner last Wednesday. Donoghue matched her career-high in goals and points with the last time occurring against Bryant.
Bradley registered 14 saves and picked up two wins this week to win her second Defensive Player of the Week of the year. She made eight saves against Wagner, then followed up with six saves in the Mount’s 13-9 win over LIU on Saturday.
CORRECTION
The headline for the local roundup on B3 last Friday was incorrect. The Brunswick Railroaders defeated the Catoctin Cougars in boys lacrosse.
