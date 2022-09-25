FOOTBALL
St. John’s Catholic Prep 27, Kennedy Catholic 13
Drew Hutchins ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Vikings over Kennedy Catholic (Pennsylvania).
Shane Meyer completed 10 of 22 passes for 97 yards and threw a touchdown pass to Ty Grove for St. John’s (3-1).
Grove led the Vikings defense with 23 tackles, including six solo stops. Dorian Tema had 12 tackles, Aidan O’Neill had 10 tackles and Donovan Rondeau had seven tackles, including three TFLs.
FIELD HOCKEY
Linganore 1, Saint James 0
Emily Bollhorst scored on an assist from Tess Engel to lead the Lancers over the Saints.
VOLLEYBALL
Force wins tourney
The Frederick Force won the Gettysburg High School Varsity Volleyball Tournament, beating Bermudian Springs 25-15, 25-22 in the championship match.
The Force won all 10 sets it played in the tournament, beating Boiling Springs, Bermudian Springs and Dover in pool, then topping Fairfield in the quarterfinals and Carlisle in the semifinals.
Karley Badorf had 37 kills, 36 digs and eight aces for the Force. Grace Larrivee had 27 kills, 36 digs and nine aces, Sam Reid had 22 kills, 16 digs and two aces, Ashley D’Andrea had 36 digs and three aces, Abby DiNenna had seven kills and 30 digs and Hannah Hitchner had 90 assists, 10 digs and five aces.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Carlisle invitational
Junior Caroline Gregory won the girls race and helped Frederick capture the girls team title in the champions division at the 29th annual Carlisle Invitational on Saturday.
Gregory covered the 5000-meter course in a personal best time of 18 minutes, 33 seconds. Other scoring athletes for Frederick were Juls Brawner (21st), Mary Joy Johnson (34th), Sofia Driver (40th) and Lucy Slagle (47th). The Cadets won the team title in the 26-team meet with 120 points, defeating runner-up Lewisburg Area, Pennsylvania with 150.
Canton Wetzel led Frederick in the boys race, finishing 26th.
Oatlands Invitational
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty placed 34h in the varsity girls A race, which included 79 complete teams and runners from many other schools, in Leesburg, Virginia.
Tuscarora’s Kamsi Obuekwe was 227th in the varsity boys A race.
Tuscarora’s Elizabeth Young was 247th in the varsity girls A race.
Spike Shoe Invitational
Meredith Moyer finished fifth in the 107-runner field to help Linganore place second in the girls team standings at Stevenson University.
Notre Dame Prep beat the Lancers 37-49 in the 11-team competition.
The Lancers’ top five included Anna Quackenbush (seventh place), Rylee Purdum (13th), Val Emerson (16th) and Lucy Ellis (21st).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Hood 1, Wilkes University 1
With the Blazers trailing in the second half, Sara Frensley scored on an assist from Priya Nair to help Hood (2-2-3) get the tie.
WOMEN’S FIELD HOCKEY
Eastern University 3, Hood 2
Sage Barnhart and Julia Cencetti both scored for host Hood in its Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth opener.
Lauren Neebe had an assist for the Blazers (0-2). Richana Brown, who had four saves, and Emma Prince, who had five saves, split time at goalie.
MEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Sappe, Seskar pace Hood
Chris Sappe finished 91st to lead the Blazers at the Crimson 8,000-meter run at Lock Haven University, where nearly 300 runners and almost 40 teams participated.
Hood’s Alex Seskar was not far behind, placing 112th.
WOMEN’S CROSS-COUNTRY
Hernandez leads Blazers
Hood’s Aylene Hernandez finished a team-best 160th at the Lock Haven Invitational, where nearly 300 runners and almost 40 teams competed in the Crimson 6,000-meter race at LHU.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Hood swept in tri-match
The Blazers lost to Penn State Berks 16-25, 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 15-9 and to Cabrini 25-12, 25-17, 25-15.
Ann Ofoegbu had 25 total kills and just four errors to lead the Blazers. She had 14 kills against the Cavaliers and hit .333 for the afternoon.
Ashley Donald opened the day with 20 digs against the Nittany Lions and had 29 total over the two matches.
Caitlin Ambruster had a season-high 21 kills against Penn St. Berks. Jackie Malitzki had a season-best 40 assists in the same match.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Guldi leads Hood
Mary Emma Guldi tied for ninth to lead the Blazers to fifth place at the Gettysburg Fall Invitational at Hanover Country Club. Guldi shot an 87.
