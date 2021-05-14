BASEBALL
St. John’s Catholic Prep 3,
Indian Creek 2
The Vikings won their first MIAA B Conference second-round playoff game Friday at McCurdy Field.
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, St. John’s loaded the bases for Josh Skowronski, who hit a slow roller to the right side. He beat out the throw to first, but he also collided with the first baseman, allowing Danny Stassen and David Chandler to score for the lead.
With the one-run advantage, Kyle Pershin came on to pitch the seventh, striking out two for the save in his third appearance of the season.
EJ Lowry started and went six innings, allowing two runs on three hits with five strikeouts for the victory.
Skowronski added a first-inning RBI double for St. John’s (7-4), which advances to face top-seeded Boys’ Latin on Monday in a double-elimination tournament.
Catoctin 12, Oakdale 4
Bryson Caballero socked three doubles and drove in six runs as the Cougars (1-2) got their first win of the season.
JJ Zirkle added three hits, while Peyton Castellow had two hits.
Logan Simanski earned the win while pitching two innings in relief.
For the Bears, Garrett Steele hit a home run, while Tommy Grace III had a triple.
Linganore 3, Tuscarora 0
The Titans’ Ryan Blaszczak took the loss, giving up three runs on five hits with 10 strikeouts.
Luke Marunycz had the only hit for Tuscarora (1-2).
SOFTBALL
Oakdale 15, Catoctin 2
The Bears’ Peyton Wetherholt smacked a pair of two-run home runs to go with a double.
Gracie Nelson added a pair of doubles among three hits and three RBIs. Leah Sothoron hit a grand slam and a double.
Saylor Kneeland pitched a complete-game four-hitter with a walk and 10 strikeouts.
The Cougars’ Kara Watkins and Avery Sickeri each had two hits. One of Watkins’ hits was a double. Paige Smith added an RBI double for Catoctin (1-3).
Walkersville 21, Frederick 3
Amelia Rakestraw drove in four runs, and Anna Swann went 3-for-3 to pace the Lions’ hitting attack.
Caroline Hinkelman allowed no runs in two innings with five strikeouts in the pitcher’s circle.
BOYS LACROSSE
Walkersville 18, Brunswick 7
Nico McDonough spearheaded the Lions’ win with six goals and three assists
Other Walkersville point scorers were: Ethan Guillot (four goals), Blake Shoemaker (three goals), Josh Henigin (three goals), Ethan Patrick (one goal, two assists), Jonathan Cramer (one goal), and Nick Rice (one assist). Goalie Wil Muncy made seven saves.
Jaden Steir had 10 faceoff wins and seven ground balls.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Walkersville 17, Brunswick 3
Jordyn Miller paced the Lions with four goals, adding three draw controls.
Janey Wells contributed three goals and two assists. Maggie Molnar had two goals and eight draw controls. Sam McDonough added two goals. Goalie Cheyanne Offutt made eight saves.
The Roaders’ goals were scored by Michelle Taulton, Madison Shaffer and Ella Dimmick. Taulton added an assist.
TENNIS
Boys
Tuscarora 4, Linganore 1
Singles: Sankar (T) def. Wiegand 6-0, 6-1; Taylor (T) won by default. Doubles: Sappington/Gupta (T) def. Zelinskey/ Markel 6-0, 6-1; Mercier/Anspach (T) def. Liston/ Hester 6-1, 6-0; Ament/Lyons (L) def. Nzouakeu/ Williams 3-6, 6-1, 10-5.
Brunswick 5, Walkersville 0
Singles—Hatch (B) def. Winterle 6-2, 6-1; Kennedy (B) def. Sharpe, 6-2, 6-1. Doubles—Hopko- Ahern (B) def. Stillwell-Valdez 6-0, 6-0; Kennedy-Genos (B) def. Yeeles-Gaines 6-0, 6-2; Bobofchak-Byrd (B) def. Rowley-Gilroy 6-3, 6-0.
Urbana 5, Frederick 0
Singles: Lowery def. Sharma, 6-2, 6-2; Senzer def. Knight 6-2, 2-6, 10-6 (tiebreak). Doubles: Abuja/Harish def. Sharma/Pan 6-0, 6-2; Joshy/Garvey def. Zoe/Zow 6-0, 6-0; Kim/Saha def. Templeton/Uddin 6-0, 6-1.
Girls
Tuscarora 4, Linganore 1
Slivka (T) def. Baker 6-2, 6-0; Frye (T) def. Wetrogan 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Kelley/Worley (L) def. Ki/Gupta 6-3, 6-3; Pepenel/Thompson (T) def. Green/Webb 6-4, 7-6 (TB 8-6); Taylor/Josol (T) def. Pugh/Smarick 7-5, 6-0.
Walkersville 3, Brunswick 2
Singles: McDonald (B) def. Lieu 7-6, 6-5; Miner (W) def. Razunguzwa 6-3, 6-2. Doubles: Stepoulas/Rhodes (B) def. Driscoll/Cook 7-5, 7-5; Riddlemoser/Anderson (W) def. Shawler/Johnson 6-0, 6-1; Wells/Jackson (W) won by default.
Urbana 5, Frederick 0
Singles: Tambat def. Burley 6-0, 6-0; Double default at No. 2 singles. Doubles: Nielsen/Croghan def. Sharma/Pau 6-0, 6-1; Rawal/Patel def. Ullman/Presgraves, 6-3, 6-0; Hyde/Broder def. Aleman/Akter 6-0, 6-0.
MEN’S SOCCER
FCC 9, Hagerstown CC 0
The Cougars (8-1) moved on to the Region XX Division I championship game against Montgomery College on Sunday.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central Conn. 5, Mount St. Mary’s 2
Senior Day for the Mount went into extra innings, where Central Connecticut spoiled the party with three runs in the 10th.
MSM’s Andrew Malone hit a seventh-inning home run, the second of his career. Myles Nicholson had an RBI single in the eighth.
Mount starter Jordan Geber threw seven shutout innings before giving up a two-run shot in the eighth. He struck out five, lowering his season ERA to a team best 3.88.
Two Blazers honored
Hood College’s Jordan Patterson and Jahlin Jean-Baptiste were selected to the All-Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth baseball team in voting conducted by the conference coaches.
Patterson was selected to the first team; Jean-Baptiste was voted an honorable mention.
Patterson was voted as the first team’s utility player. As a pitcher, he finished in the top 10 in the MAC Commonwealth in eight different pitching categories. He posted a 3.37 earned run average and had a 58-to-8 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 50.2 innings, ranking second in the conference in strikeouts. He went 4-2 in eight starts with a 1.05 WHIP and limited opposing hitters to a .227 batting average. As a hitter, Patterson batted .319 with a .817 OPS. He had 29 hits and eight RBIs.
Jean-Baptiste held hitters to a league-low .189 batting average. His 1.80 earned run average was second in the MAC Commonwealth. A reliever for his first three-and-a-half seasons, he joined the starting rotation midseason and excelled.
Hood finished 11-21 in 2021.
