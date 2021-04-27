BOYS LACROSSE
St John’s Catholic Prep 15, Our Lady of Mount Carmel 1
The Vikings improved to 5-1 after getting three goals apiece from Max Piraino and Keller Neuman. Piraino added an assist.
Griffin Sheridan and Brody Kavanagh each added two goals and an assist. Liam McCarthy had a goal with two assists. JD Nett had 14 faceoff wins. Tyler Grove made eight saves.
BASEBALL
Rockbridge Academy 23, MSD 11
The Orioles’ Tyler Dees went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs.
Nathan Sheppeck added three hits, while Ethan Sheppeck had a double, triple and three RBIs for MSD (0-3).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Mount St. Mary’s 2-2, Fairleigh Dickinson 6-0
Avery Neuhart’s four-hit shutout propelled the Mountaineers to a split of its Northeast Conference doubleheader in Hackensack, New Jersey.
The split allows the Mount (17-24 overall, 10-13 NEC) to maintain fourth place in the NEC standings with the top four finishers earning a spot in the postseason.
Neuhart struck out two and walked one in the Game 2 shutout.
Earlier Tuesday, the Mount’s Tori Bowles was named the NEC rookie of the week. Bowles went 6-for-14 (.429) with two home runs and six RBIs to help lead the Mount to three wins over Sacred Heart last weekend.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Stevenson 16, Hood 7
The Hood College men's lacrosse team dropped its senior night game to visiting No. 8 Stevenson.
Bentley LeBarron, Jackson Hand and Colby Gallagher scored two goals apiece to lead Hood. Michael Mullen had a goal and two assists.
Garrett Hitchens went 12-of-23 on faceoffs and had seven ground balls. Trenton Lazorchak made 15 saves and had six ground balls.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount St. Mary’s announced the signing of transfer Tess Borgosz, adding another piece to help defend the Northeast Conference title.
The 6-foot-4 Borgosz comes to Emmitsburg as a graduate student after four seasons at Towson University. With the Tigers, she competed in 75 contests, finishing her undergraduate career with 154 rebounds, 84 points and 25 blocks.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hood 2, Albright 0
The tandem of Jordan Patterson and Jahlin Jean-Baptiste combined to shut out Albright in the first round of the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Championships.
With the win in the single-elimination game, the Blazers advance to a best-of-three series at top-seeded York (Pa.). The teams will play a doubleheader at YCP on Saturday, May 1 at noon. If needed, the teams will play in Frederick on May 2.
Patterson scattered four hits and two walks over 7.2 innings of work to earn his third win of the year.
Jean-Baptiste entered the game with two on and two out in the eight and forced a groundout to retire the side, then tossed a perfect ninth for the save.
Sam Wheeler was 2-for-2 with a walk and a run batted in. Andrew Wenner finished 2-for-4 with a double. James DeProspero doubled, had an RBI and scored once.
Mount's Fisher, Wockley earn honors
Mount St. Mary’s junior Ryan Fisher and freshman Shane Wockley earned baseball honors from the Northeast Conference. Fisher was named player of the week, while Wockley was recognized as rookie of the week.
They played major roles as the Mountaineers took two of three from Wagner over the weekend. Fisher hit .444 (4-for-9) with three of the four hits going for extra bases. The Thurmont native hit two home runs and a double, adding five walks for an OPS of 1.865. Production at the plate led to five runs scored and five runs driven in for the junior.
Wockley, a designated hitter, hit .500 (4-for-8), including his first two collegiate home runs. He scored six times, drew four walks, and drove in four runs.
