GIRLS LACROSSE
St. John’s Catholic Prep 23, Concordia Prep 7
Freshman Riley Zaluski scored a team-best six goals in the Vikings’ rout on Thursday.
Maya Graham and Addison Scanlon, also freshmen, each scored four goals
FOOTBALL
Walkersville 44, Oakdale 0
No details were provided.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Central Connecticut 6, Mount St. Mary’s 2
The Mount’s losing streak extended to five games.
The top of the lineup enjoyed a successful day at the plate, led by second baseman Ryan Haddaway, who went 3-for-4 and drove in both of the Mount’s runs. Myles Nicholson and Connor Dulin each added two hit.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Stevenson 13, Hood 4
Laura Skorobatsch scored twice to lead the Blazers (2-4). Cassidy O’Neill added a goal and an assist in the loss.
Sophia Vilaca made six saves.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
Wallace wins 100 breaststroke at NECs
Mount St. Mary’s freshman Jacob Wallace won the 100 meter breaststroke and helped in scoring 54 points for the men’s team during day two of the Northeast Conference Championships in Carlisle, Pennsylvania.
Wallace qualified by winning the preliminaries with a time of 53.88 seconds. His final time was slightly slower at 54.20 but was more than enough to take the title. His win was complimented with a second place showing as a member of the 200 yard medley relay squad. The quartet finished that race in 1:31.03.
The Mount’s Jason Fitch took second with a 49.99 second effort in the 100 backstroke, while Nicholas Santorelli swam the 200 freestyle in 1:40.86, securing a third place finish.
JV Football
Oakdale 13, Walkersville 0: D.J. Moore and Stefan Rich scored touchdowns for the Bears.
