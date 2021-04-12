GIRLS LACROSSE
SJCP 19, Catholic 3
Riley Zaluski had five goals for St. John’s Catholic Prep in Monday’s rout.
The Vikings’ Maddie Rydzewski scored four goals. Kaylee Storm had a hat trick with two assists. Maya Graham had two goals and four assists. Megan Adams and Merryn Eaton each had one goal with one assist.
Juliana Workman had 10 saves for the Vikings.
FIELD HOCKEY
Urbana 5, Walkersville 0
Maggie Goodwin and Kylie Caretti each had two goals for Urbana. Nia Kombe-Jarvis had one.
Oakdale 4, TJ 0
Lacee Donlon had 14 saves for Thomas Johnson.
No details were provided about Oakdale.
VOLLEYBALL
Frederick 3, Middletown 0
Middletown leaders: Selma DePaz, 12 digs, 3 aces; Cora Bottenfeld, 9 digs; Maddy Baltrosky, 4 kills.
No Frederick leaders were provided.
COLLEGE GOLF
Hood men 313, Stevenson 326
At Piney Branch Golf Club, Hood’s Tanner Leonard shot a 71 for medalist honors. Brady Leonard shot a 77.
