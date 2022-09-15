BOYS SOCCER
Linganore 3, North Hagerstown 2, OT
Kyle Walker rallied the host Lancers past the Hubs, scoring all three of his goals after halftime, including the overtime winner on Thursday.
Walker received assists from Kaden Brusini, Ben Griffin and Joonas Veimer.
Brunswick 8, Smithsburg 0
The Railroaders’ Chase Malone, Graham Putnam and Ryan Domathoti each scored a pair of goals.
Noah Paschalides had a goal and an assist. Kamron Harris and Ricky Cicmanec added two assists apiece. Putnam also had an assist, while Cicmanec had a goal.
Brunswick won the JV game 8-0.
Middletown 9, Catoctin 3
Fredy Hernandez tallied a hat trick for the Knights (3-2). Rory Kopelson had a goal and two assists, while Cullen Duggan had one of each.
The Cougars’ Matthew Offutt had a goal, which came on a penalty kick, and two assists. Their other goals were scored by Eddi Titchom and Ryley McCardell.
Urbana 4, Walkersville 0
No details were provided.
GIRLS SOCCER
Linganore 2, North Hagerstown 0
Georgia Sible scored a goal with an assist as the Lancers blanked the Hubs.
Mandy Hill scored Linganore’s other goal.
Linganore won the JV game 3-0.
Brunswick 3, Smithsburg 2
Railroaders goals were scored by Atiya Jackson, Chloe Callahan and Ryley Backer.
Middletown 3, Catoctin 0
Julia Baird scored a pair of goals for the Knights.
Chelsea Averill added a goal, while Katie Crummitt had an assist. Middletown keeper Makaiya Skaggs had two saves.
VOLLEYBALL
Oakdale 3, TJ 0
Scores: 25-26, 25-18, 25-8. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson, 8 kills, 4 digs, 3 aces; Sabrina Stadelman, 5 kills, 1 block; Kay Angeh, 4 kills, 1 block; Zoe Vance, 11 digs, 2 aces; Kelly Banks, 19 assists, 4 digs, 2 aces. Oakdale record: 1-3. JV: Oakdale won 2-0.
Catoctin 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-14, 25-21. Catoctin leaders: Anna Belluomo, 8 kills, 9 digs; Abby Bowley, 8 kills; Abby Moreland, 6 kills; Michaela Windisch, 16 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces; Maddi Binnix, 14 assists, 5 digs; Aria Calhoun, 7 digs, 3 aces; Abby May, 5 kills, 8 digs. Middletown leaders: Carlee Darden, 9 kills, 3 blocks; Angela Gilbart, 4 kills, 6 digs; Lillian Godbold, 15 assists, 8 digs; Jessi Prescott, 12 digs.
North Hagerstown 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 22-6, 25-10, 25-8. Linganore leaders: Meg Hummel, 4 kills; Sadie Gladhill, 9 digs.
New Life Christian 3, Faith Christian Academy 0
Scores: 25-5, 25-16, 25-7. New Life leaders: Minnie Ricketts, 25 assists; Lexi Standford, 14 aces, 13 kills; Sofie Krasta, 9 kills; Savannah Stambaugh, 7 digs; Mason Wilson; 5 digs; Eva Turner had 2 blocks; Jazmine De la Barra, 2 kills. New Life record: 6-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 4, Catoctin 1
Olivia Miller scored three unanswered goals as the Lions (2-2) prevailed.
Claire Brandy had Walkersville’s other goal. Hannah Miller, Olivia Lertora and Mia Ogg each had assists for the Lions, who got 1 save from goalie Alia Winterle.
Grace Williams scored a goal for the Cougars (2-1), while goalie Natalie Hoyt had seven saves.
Frederick 6, Brunswick 0
The Cadets’ Sidney Tucci and Julia Osborne contributed two goals apiece in the shutout.
Other Frederick goal scorers were Caroline Layman and Lizzie Goodwin.
Brunswick goalie Rachel Johansen made 15 saves.
GOLF
Williamsport 194, Walkersville 198
David Nuckolls was low medalist for the Lions with a 44.
TJ 174, Frederick 215
Carter Smith for TJ shot an even par 36 as the low medalist at Clustered Spires. He was followed by Garrett Twentey with a 41.
The Cadets’ Aiden Wellen shot a 52.
Brunswick 160, Williamsport 194
The Railroaders’ Hank Adams was the low medalist at Black Rock, shooting a 1-under 35.
Luke Adams shot a 37.
Catoctin 168, Boonsboro 168
The teams tied, as the Cougars recorded their lowest team score of the season.
Catoctin’s Justin Mehall was the low medalist with a 38. Teammate Jordan Moore carded a 42.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Hood 3, Goucher 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-22, 25-15. Hood leaders: MacKenzi Wright, 12 kills, 10 digs; Ann Ofoegbu, 8 kills, 2 blocks; Jackie Malitzki, 30 assists; Caitlin Ambruter, 3 aces, 10 digs; Ashley Donald, 10 digs.
