ANNVILLE, Pa. — Mason Wang scored 15 of his game-high 34 points in the final five minutes during a 21-10 run that gave the Hood College men’s basketball team its seventh win in a row, 93-82, at Lebanon Valley in Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth play.

Mason and his twin brother Evan Wang combined for 56 points for the Blazers. Mason Wang went 11-of-18 shooting and 5-for-11 from 3-point range and finished with seven rebounds and four assists. Evan Wang scored 22 points, hitting 6-of-11 3-pointers and 8-for-16 overall, to go along with six assists.

Trumaine Strickland scored 12 points in just eight minutes off the bench.

Christopher Smalls grabbed nine rebounds and added three steals.

Anne-Arundel CC 94, FCC 83

Alex Williams scored a game-high 30 points for the Cougars, while Jack McGaha added 18.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Mount St. Mary’s 68, Bryant 52

Behind the significant contributions of Kayla Agentowicz, Kendall Bresee and Isabella Hunt, Mount St. Mary’s earned the season sweep over Bryant. The score matched the final score from an earlier meeting in January.

Agentowicz made seven of 11 shots and finished with a game-high 17 points. Hunt secured a career-high 13 rebounds and added 12 points for her second double-double as a Mountaineer, while Bresee also earned a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Lebanon Valley 68, Hood 46

Marlise Newson led the Blazers with 19 points and handed out four assists.

Philippa Clouse finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds. This was the junior’s first career double- double.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Mount St. Mary’s 11, Navy 9

The Mountaineers earned their first win over Navy. Junior Giblin Cormac led the way with five goals, while sophomore goalkeeper Griffin McKinley made 21 saves.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

Class 2A West regional meet

The following Frederick County athletes qualified for the state championship meet with a top four finish at the regional meet at Hagerstown Community College: Middletown’s Sophia Frizzell (4th 300-meter dash), Hayley Lucido (1st 500 dash, 2nd 800 run), Campbell Caldwell (1st 1,600 run, 2nd 3,200 run), Ava Allen (1st pole vault), the girls 4x800 relay team (2nd), Colby White (3rd pole vault), Baron Ropp (2nd 3,200 run), CJ Brown (2nd shot put) and the boys 4x200 relay team (4th), as well as Walkersville’s Riley Russell (4th 55 hurdles), Tobenna Ogwulu (4th 55 dash), Travis Buakah (2nd 500 run, 4th 300 dash), Jonathan Hombach (1st pole vault), Derek Tossah (4th shot put), the boys 4x200 relay team (2nd) and the boys 4x400 relay team (2nd).

Class 1A West regional meet

The following Frederick County athletes qualified for the state championship meet with a top four finish at the regional meet at Hagerstown Community College: Brunswick’s Hannah Estep (1st pole vault), the girls 4x400 relay, Fresnel Fotso (4th 300 dash), Michael Johnson (2nd 500 run), Ray Gibson (2nd 800 run), Andrew McGillivray (2nd 1,600 run), the boys 4x200 relay team (2nd), the boys 4x400 relay team (1st) and the boys 4x800 relay team (1st), as well as Catoctin’s Jenna Zentz (2nd 500 run), Jenna Conley (3rd 3,200 run, 4th 1,600 run), the girls 4x800 relay team (2nd), Brody Buffington (1st 55 dash, 1st 300 dash), Furious Trammel (4th 500 run), Alexander Contreras (1st 1,600 run, 2nd 3,200 run), the boys 4x200 relay team (1st), the boys 4x400 relay team (3rd), the boys 4x800 relay team (3rd), Garrett Sullivan (2nd high jump) and Wyatt Davis (3rd shot put).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rosedale Baptist 66, Frederick Warriors 62

Caleb Passarelli had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Warriors, who fell to 15-4 overall.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Frederick Warriors 32, Rosedale Baptist 31

The Warriors (21-1) held off Rosedale Baptist, despite scoring just seven points in the second half. Sadie Ryan had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors, while teammate Janel Morrisey added 13 rebounds.

CORRECTION

In a photo than ran on B1 Saturday, a Frederick High boys basketball player was misidentified. The player is EJ Hill Jr.

