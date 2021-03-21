BOYS BASKETBALL
FAITH Falcons 68, Frederick Warriors 60
The Frederick Warriors lost in the Division 5A final of the 2021 East Coast Homeschool Basketball Championship Tournament in Gatlinburg, TN.
Caleb Passarelli had 26 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals for the Warriors (17-7). Mica Kojic had 14 points, and Tyler Lindley had three steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 37, Lynchburg Patriots 29
The win allowed the Frederick Warriors to finish third in Division A at the 2021 East Coast Homeschool Basketball Championship Tournament in Gatlinburg, TN.
Ella Bennett had 21 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Warriors (21-4). Janel Morrisey had nine rebounds, seven steals and three blocks and Marie Pedroza had five assists.
GIRLS CROSS-COUNTRY
Urbana 33, Middletown 43, Oakdale 50
Host Urbana’s Addison Lauer won the tri-meet race with a time of 19 minutes, 13.29 seconds.
The Hawks’ top five also included Ivy Coldren (fifth), Karly McDonnell (eighth), Ella Auderset (ninth), Lyna Beraich (10th) and Emily McDonnell (11th).
Middletown’s Erin McQuitty was second), and Eleanor Stafford was fourth.
Oakdale’s Aubrey Schaffer was third, and Hayley Ross was sixth.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Hobart 13, MSM 9
Mount St. Mary’s fell to 1-6 overall, 0-2 in the NEC after having its fourth-quarter comeback foiled by three late goals from Hobart.
The Mount’s Matt Haggerty, Brendan Doyle, and Jake Krieger each had two goals, and Brenden McCarthy had one goal and two assists.
The Mount’s man down defense only one goal on 10 extra-man opportunities for the Statesmen. Goalkeeper Dylan Furnback had 11 saves.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
York 19, Hood 4
FREDERICK, Md. — Hood lost its Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth matchup at home against No. 7 York College of Pennsylvania.
Laura Skorobatsch, Lucy Sokoloff, Jess Lyons and Liz Connelly scored for the Blazers (2-1, 1-1 MAC Commonwealth). Skorobatsch added four draw controls, while Lyons recorded one draw control and one caused turnover. Goalkeeper Sophia Vilaca made seven saves.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
MSM 9, LIU 6
Freshmen Tyler Long and Shane Wockley played pivotal roles as the Mount snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday.
Long had two hits, including a three-run double in the second inning, and Wockley’s pinch hit, RBI single in the seventh sparked a game winning, five-run rally. AJ Holcomb had a two-run single in the seventh.
The Mount’s Ryan Ament, Blake Beal and Patrick Burke all delivered scoreless relief appearances. Beal got the win, and Burke got the save.
The Mount (5-10, 1-2 NEC) got swept by the Sharks in Saturday’s doubleheader 8-5 and 6-4.
FCC 9-8, Cecil 4-1
Starter John Cummings and Max Proctor combined on a two-hitter in the second game to help the Cougars open their season with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.
Cummings, who worked four innings, struck out four, walked one and allowed two hits and one earned run. Proctor retired all nine batters he faced, striking out two.
FCC’s David Antone hit a two-run homer in the first and finished with two hits. Nicco German had two doubles and two RBIs, while Brodey Neveker and Lane Gay each had two hits.
In the first game, Brodey Neveker had three hits, including a two-run homer, and Brevin Neveker had two hits and two RBIs.
Starter A.J. Cieslinski worked four innngs, giving up four runs on four hits with five strikeouts and two walks, and David Gingras threw three innings of scoreless relief.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Alvernia 12-11, Hood 1-1
The Blazers are 1-7 overall, 0-4 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth after getting swept in a doubleheader.
Delanie Henry and Caitlyn Gosline drove in runs for Hood. Mallorie Hetzel and Lindsay Wilson scored.
Alvernia swept Hood on Saturday 8-0 and 6-3.
Central Connecticut 10-3, MSM 5-2
Carli Backlund’s two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the seventh in the second game allowed the Blue Devils sweep the Mount in a doubleheader for the second time over the weekend.
The Mount took a 2-1 in the second game when Bridgette Gilliano doubled and scored despite getting caught in a rundown following Mariah Godde’s infield single.
Gilliano went 2-for-3 with an RBI, and pitcher Avery Neuhart allowed three runs in 6 2-3 innings.
In the first game, Vanessa Martin and Godde each had two hits.
Central Connecticut swept the Mount 7-4 and 3-1 on Saturday.
COLLEGE GOLF
Mount’s Robinson places third
Mount junior Michael Robinson finished in third place in the Carpetbagger Classic after shooting another 73 (+1) to have a combined score of 146 (+2).
The Mount’s first squad shot a combined score of 611 (+35), shooting a 305 (+17) the first day and a 306 (+18) the second day, which put them tied for eighth place. The Mount’s second squad shot a combined score of 621 (+45), shooting a 310 (+22) the first day and shooting a 311 (+23) on the second day.
Fairleigh Dickinson won the team tournament shooting a combined 596 (+20) with FDU’s Jaime Julve getting first place after beating Bucknell’s Jack Gardner on the second playoff hole.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Mount ousted from NEC Championship bracket
One day after facing a 299 from top-seeded Fairleigh Dickinson, the Mount fell victim to a 300 game from Skyler Brown of Sacred Heart in a 2-1 mega match loss to the Pioneers.
The 300 from SHU was critical in giving the Pioneers a 1-0 lead before the Mount took the quint baker match to even things up at 1-1. Despite out averaging SHU in the best-of-seven format, the Mount fell 4-2 and were eliminated from the NEC Championship bracket.
In the traditional format it was freshmen Paige Boyd leading the way with a 220 game, while Junior Tamera Stanton continued her hot weekend with a 205 game. In baker play, it was freshmen Alyssa Alexander leading the way with a 21.86 baker frame average.
With their performance at the NEC Championships, the Mount will present their 37-18 overall record to the national committee for potential selection into the NCAA National Championship bracket as an at-large selection. This year presents an especially challenging task to the committee being that the central and east region teams did not crossover in competition for the majority of the season.
The NCAA Women’s bowling selection show will occur March 31 at 4:00 PM ET.
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
Mount loses twice
The Mount saw their inaugural season struggles continue, dropping contests to Michigan and Bucknell.
Ana Luisa Cotta was the leading goal scorer for the Mount with three, including the lone goal against the Wolverines. Emily Van Kerckhove added a pair of goals against the Bison.
Goalkeeper Rebekka Williams added 10 saves across the day, along with five steals.
Games were decided in the first half, with the Mount trailing 13-1 to Michigan and 16-1 to Bucknell by the break. The final quarter of the night was the most favorable to the Mountaineers, when they outscored the Bison 3-0.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
Mount’s Sagendorf breaks javelin record
Mount graduate student Brian Sagendorf broke his own school record in the javelin on Friday at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational hosted at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium this weekend.
Sagendorf launched a throw of 67.14m (220’ 3”) on his first throw of the competition to break his own school record of 65.65m (215’ 5”) set back in April of 2016.
The Mount’s John Wang won the 3,000m steeplechase (9:29.98).
For the Mount women on Saturday, Chalys Caruth was the top collegiate performer in the 400m dash with a time of 56.77 seconds. The 4x800m relay squad of Mary Campbell, Adria Pirozzi, Emma Strickland and Tess Long won in a time of 10:03.89.
Hood’s Ciocco sets records
Hood’s Kevin Ciocco won the hammer throw, adding four meters to the school record, and set another new record in the shot put at the Falcon First Chance Hexagonal at Messiah University.
Ciocco threw the hammer 44.89 meters (147-3) to win the event by over two meters. The heave broke a 12-year-old school record by Matt Haynes (40.89, 134-1).
The senior broke his own school record in the shot put, becoming the first Blazer to surpass 40 feet in the event. Ciocco was fourth overall with a throw of 12.57 meters (41-3).
Hood’s men’s and women’s teams both placed sixth.
team was sixth with 21 points. The women’s team also placed sixth.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Hood 5, Stevenson 2
The Blazers swept the top four singles flights in their season opener, getting wins from Megan Carter, Skylar Wright, Esha Kashmiri and Katie Cautero. Carter and Wright won in doubles.
MEN’S TENNIS
Villanova 4, MSM 3
The Mount’s Parth Sharma and Jackson Wood won singles matches and teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles flight.
WOMEN’S SWIMMING
York 121, Hood 22
Molly Cronin, Grace Winpigler and Hailey Sofranko had second-place finishes for the Blazers (0-2).
MEN’S SWIMMING
York 109.5, Hood 61.5
Hazen Stowell was a double-winner for the Blazers (1-1), taking the 500-yard freestyle (4:59.56) and 200-yard individual medley (2:07.19).
Russell Odor won the 50-yard freestyle (23.23).
