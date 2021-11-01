FIELD HOCKEY PLAYOFFS
Class 2A West Region I semifinals
Linganore 2, Oakdale 1
Emma Watkins assisted both Lancers goals, including the game-winner by Reese Wallich with 13:14 left in the game Monday.
Linganore’s other goal, from Shaelyn MacKay, tied the game with 32 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Bears took the lead in the second quarter when Mackenzie Kuninger scored on a pass from Olivia Leonard.
Linganore goalies Taylor Carroll (three saves) and Zoe Theologou (two) recorded the win. Casey Landahl also had a defensive save.
Oakdale’s goalie Lily Murphy had 12 saves.
Top-seeded Linganore advances to face second-seeded Walkersville in the final Wednesday.
Class 3A West Region I semifinals
Frederick 6, T. Johnson 1
Sidney Tucci had two goals and one assist for the Cadets.
Frederick advances to Wednesday’s regional final, where it will play Tuscarora on the road.
Julia Osborne, Julie Presgraves, Morgan Kalinowski and Catherine O’Driscoll each had one goal for Frederick. Caroline Layman had two assists, while Lindsay Delauder and Corinne Nester each had one assist.
TJ’s goal was scored by Emma Kojac and assisted by Abby Cooper.
Class 4A West Region II semifinals
Urbana 13, Seneca Valley 0
Lindsey Croghan had two goals and two assists for the Hawks, while Nia Jarvis-Kombe and Charlene Payne each had two goals.
Urbana will host Clarksburg at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the regional championship game.
Class 1A West Region II semifinals
Catoctin 2, Brunswick 0
Meghan Gray and Cheyenne Van Echo each had one goal to help the Cougars beat the Railroaders.
Catoctin will play Francis Scott Key on the road in the regional final.
Annie Abruzzese had one assist for the Cougars.
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS
The MPSSAA regional playoff brackets were released Monday, and they feature a trio of intracounty matchups in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
The schedule, by region, follows:
Class 4A West Region II
Third-seeded Urbana hosts sixth-seeded Seneca Valley at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Class 3A West Region I
Fifth-seeded Linganore visits No. 4 Tuscarora at 6 p.m.; No. 7 Frederick visits No. 2 Oakdale; No. 6 Thomas Johnson visits No. 3 South Hagerstown.
Class 2A West Region II
Second-seeded Middletown has an opening bye, then faces either Oakland Mills or Poolesville in the semifinals. Meanwhile, No. 5 Walkersville travels to No. 4 Hammond.
Class 1A West Region II
Seventh-seeded Brunswick visits No. 2 Catoctin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
VOLLEYBALL
Oakdale 3, Smithsburg 0
Scores: 25-21, 25-21, 25-18. Oakdale leaders: Gabby Barth 11 digs, 4 aces; Elise Smith 12 kills, 12 digs; Maggie Cole 8 kills 3 blocks; Bailey Wolski 3 kills, 3 blocks; Ryan O’Neal 27 assists; Milly Stevenson 6 kills. Oakdale record: 11-3.
Boonsboro 3, Tuscarora 1
Scores: 23-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-18. Tuscarora: Mia Bernota 4 kills, 7 digs; Justine Winkler 11 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces, 4 kills; Christiana Hinds 8 kills, 2, blocks, 2 aces; Christina Lockett 4 kills, 4 blocks; Regan Byrd 9 digs, 2 aces; Ariana Davey 2 blocks.
