BOYS BASKETBALL
Colin Welker’s 14-point effort in the fourth quarter sparked New Life Christian to a 59-52 win over visiting Calvary Christian (Cresaptown) in the quarterfinals of the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference Tournament on Tuesday at New Life.
The Rams (7-6) advance to Friday’s tournament semifinals against top-seeded Cumberland Valley Christian School at 6 p.m. The championship game is set for Saturday.
Calvary held a 29-27 led at halftime. The score remained close throughout the third quarter before Welker’s fourth-quarter spree put New Life ahead.
Welker finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals. Aidan James had 10 points with 10 rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Hal Courts had 11 points with five rebounds and four assists for New Life.
Warriors 86, HVA 45
Caleb Passarelli had a triple-double for the Frederick Warriors. He had 14 points with 13 assists and 10 rebounds.
Five players scored in double figures for the Warriors (12-5). Mica Kojic led all scorers with 21 points. He also had 10 rebounds. Tyler Lindley had 19 points with six rebounds. David Homans had 19 points with five rebounds, five assists and six steals. David Switzer had 11 points with eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.
FCA 50, Loudoun County Patriots 42
Justin Morrisey had 31 points with nine rebounds and three assists for Frederick Christian Academy (13-3). Adriel Wade had three steals for the Defenders. Greg Quire had nine rebounds. Jonny Canning had four assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Warriors 55, HVA 16
Ella Bennett had 21 points with seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for the Frederick Warriors (15-2). Janel Morrisey had 14 points with nine rebounds, eight steals and five assists. Miriam Narat had seven rebounds.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
LIU Brooklyn 1, MSM 0
Maggie Barron had three saves for Mount St. Mary’s in the Northeast Conference home-opener.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Georgetown 17, MSM 5
Brendan Doyle and Aaron Weisel each had two goals to lead Mount St. Mary’s against the fourth-ranked Hoyas. Dylan Furnback had four saves for the Mount.
