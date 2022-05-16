BOYS LACROSSE
Class 2A West Region II final
Walkersville 12, Oakdale 11
The host Lions advanced to the state level for the first time since 2009. Brad Whitehouse scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Paul Garza in double overtime on Monday.
Garza finished the game with three goals and six assists, while Whitehouse scored four goals.
Ethan Guillott added two goals. Diego Garza had one goal and one assist. Wil Muncy made 13 saves for Walkersville, which will next play in the state quarterfinals against a to-be-determined opponent.
Class 3A West Region I final
Linganore 14, Tuscarora 6
The Lancers had a trio of players score three goals as they advanced to the state quarterfinals by eliminating their county foes.
Eli Etzler had three goals with an assist and 13 faceoff wins. Cole Stansbury and Sean Mullineaux also scored three goals each. Dylan Kossov added two goals and an assist, while Kason Gibbons added a pair of goals. Goalie Jackson Curtis had 12 saves.
Class 4A West Region II final
Urbana 18, Quince Orchard 11
The Hawks captured the championship and a spot in the state quarterfinals with the win, getting six goals and four assists from Dylan Lange.
Gavin McKay had four goals and four assists, while Hunter Bryant had four goals and one assist.
Brady Roberson added two of each. Ryan McNerney and Jacob Ward contributed single goals for Urbana. Chris Staten had six faceoff wins and five groundballs.
Class 1A West Region II final
Smithsburg 11, Brunswick 4
The Railroaders saw their season come to an end. No game details were provided.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Class 3A West Region I final
Linganore 20, Tuscarora 7
The Lancers cruised into the state quarterfinals by ousting the Titans.
Reese Wallich scored five goals, Leah Doy had four goals, and Annabel Geisler added two goals and five assists for Linganore, which advanced to the state tournament for the first time in girls lacrosse.
Meg Hummel had a goal and an assist and won 12 draws to spark the offense for the Lancers.
Tuscarora received three goals and an assist from Delaney Stup. Ariana Tucci added two goals and an assist, while Ashley Elliott had two assists. Laney Barton and Bridget McGeehan each scored a goal.
Titans goalie Briana Amick had four saves, while Sam Miller had three.
Class 4A West Region II final
Urbana 11, Quince Orchard 6
The Hawks return to the state tournament after advancing to the semifinals in 3A last year.
No game details were provided.
SOFTBALL
Class 3A West Region I semifinals
TJ 6, Tuscarora 5
Andrea Larson’s blooper behind the first baseman fell to the infield dirt in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Lauren Chung scampered across home plate for the game-winning run to send the Patriots to the regional final.
Larson had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Sydney Gonciarz added two hits, including a double. Briyana Wright had two hits and four stolen bases. Samiya Abdul-Kabir had two hits and two RBIs.
Larson registered the win in relief. She pitched three one-hit innings with five strikeouts and three walks. She took over in the seventh for Grace Roark, who allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits with nine strikeouts.
The Titans scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth to go up 5-3, but the Patriots matched them in the bottom of the frame to push the game into the ninth.
Second-seeded TJ travels to top-seeded Linganore on Wednesday for the regional championship.
The Titans’ Avery Neuman pitched a complete game (8 1-3 innings) with 10 strikeouts.
At the plate, she had two doubles and two RBIs. Alyssa Husband added two hits with a double and RBI.
Linganore 4, South Hagerstown 0
The Lancers advanced to the final, where they host Thomas Johnson on Wednesday.
No game details were provided.
Class 2A West Region II semifinals
Walkersville 11, Poolesville 0
Caroline Hinkelman tossed a one-hit shutout for the Lions, fanning eight with no walks.
Walkersville’s Madison Lepeonka and Amelia Rakestraw each hit home runs in the win. Hailey Putnam and Ella Montgomery had three hits apiece. Karsyn Barrick, Lepeonka and Anna Swann all had two hits.
Walkersville moves on to Wednesday’s regional final, where it faces the winner of Tuesday’s semifinal between Glenelg and Middletown.
Class 4A West Region II semifinals
Urbana 13, Northwest 1
The Hawks unloaded on offense as they moved into the regional final in a five-inning rout.
Urbana’s leaders were Charlotte Wilson (three hits, two RBIs), Cici Bullock (two hits, double, two RBIs), Carleigh Magers (two hits, three RBIs) Caitlyn Crotty (double), Stephanie Gartz (double) and Lily Woodham (two RBIs).
Delaney Reefe got the win, giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
The Hawks face either Clarksburg or Gaithersburg for the championship on Wednesday.
Class 1A West Region II semifinals
Williamsport 7, Catoctin 2
The Cougars finished the season at 17-2.
Taylor Smith had a slightly off day in the pitching circle in an otherwise stellar season. She gave up three runs on five hits. She also struck out 10.
Meghan Gray had three hits, including a double, for Catoctin. Paige Smith added a solo home run.
TRACK AND FIELD
The MSD boys and girls each won championships at Saturday’s Eastern Schools for the Deaf School Athletic Association meet.
The boys scored 162 points, getting wins from Mepper Beshears (110 hurdles, 300 hurles), Nathan Sheppeck (100, triple jump), Nicholas Sparks (400), Ethan Sheppeck (high jump) and Ian Guettler (discus).
The Orioles girls scored 180 points. They got wins from Sierra Herzig-Wilcox (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Alder Gonzalez-Velasquez (1,600), Citrine Lummer (100, long jump, triple jump), Jacquinda Fuller (200), Bella Finkle (high jump) and Zivia Gale (shot put, discus).
