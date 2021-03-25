GIRLS SOCCER
Brunswick 1, Walkersville 0
The Railroaders’ Maggie Williams scored a header on a corner kick from Izzy Marra to provide the match’s only goal on Thursday night.
Brunswick keeper Madison Shaffer had seven saves.
Tuscarora 4, Frederick 1
The visiting Titans had four different goal scorers improving to 4-1.
Skylar Andrews had one goal and one assist. Madison Slater, Jasmine Sims and Cali Cammarata each had one goal.
Nina Connors added two assists, while Danielle Bonanno added one.Mackenzie Fasine made one save.
Frederick’s goal was scored by Sandra Cisneros.
Middletown 6, Catoctin 0
Caitlin Woelkers and Millie Smith score two goals apiece for the Knights, with Smith adding a pair of assists.
Jade Catlin and Brooke Lowery also scored.
Sarah Remp, Brooke Lowery, Woelkers and Katie Lucas each had one assist. Middletown keepers Maggie Perkins and RaeAna Kincaid combined on the shutout.
Cougars keeper Jenna Zentz made six saves, while teammate Molly Parsons made 13.
Tuscarora won the JV game.
Linganore 6, Oakdale 1
Reagan Plate scored Oakdale’s goal. Linganore’s scoring information was not provided.
Linganore also won the JV match, 2-1.
BOYS SOCCER
TJ 2, Urbana 1
The Patriots prevailed on goals from Galo Cappelletti and Carson Grove.
Selin Reyes had an assist, while TJ keeper Alex Reid made six saves.
Oakdale 2, Linganore 0
Ethan Simpson tallied both Bears goals as they upped their record to 5-1.
Assists came from Zach Kocan and Alex Isroilov.
In goal, Dylan Miller made four saves in the first half, while Jordan Brickner completed the shutout in the second.
The JV match ended in a scoreless tie.
Frederick 1, Tuscarora 0
Cadets freshman Edilson Barbosa scored the game-winning goal in overtime on an assist from fellow freshman Nikolas Gusman-Macoi.
Middletown 6, Catoctin 0
The Knights received goals from Landon Brohawn, Michael Liebendorfer, Tyler Hollis, Lance Ketchakeu, Ashton Smith and Gabe Kopelson.
Jacob Burns, Tyler Hollis and Ethan Fontenot had assists. Dalton Stewart made two saves in the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Catoctin 3, Middletown 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-22, 25-22. Catoctin leaders: Chayney Barnhart, 9 kills, 2 aces; Paige Romeril, 17 kills, 1 ace; MeeRae Harding, 10 assists, 2 aces; Paige Smith, 10 assists, 5 aces; Sheridan Chaney, 10 digs. Middletown leaders: Abby Murphy, 15 assists; Haydyn Wright, 6 kills, 10 digs.
Urbana 3, TJ 0
Scores: 28-26, 25-19, 25-8. Urbana leaders: Rayah Burge, 8 kills, 9 aces, 6 digs; Kristyn Allgaier, 8 kills; Kayla Tarigo, 6 kills, 6 digs; Cat Diaz, 4 aces, 13 digs; Maddie Hishmeh, 16 assists. TJ leaders: Saige Cochran, 8 kills, 10 digs; Brynn Cochran, 16 assists, 10 digs; Celeste Walmsley, 9 kills.
Oakdale 3, Linganore 0
Scores: 25-18, 25-15, 25-23. Oakdale leaders: Maggie Cole, 13 kills, 2 blocks, 2 aces; Elise Smith, 11 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 1 block; Gabby Barth, 21 digs; Jenna Harding, 17 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces; Ryan O’Neal, 15 assists, 3 aces; Rosie Carlson, 6 kills, 2 blocks. Linganore leaders: Audrey Kilgore 10 kills, 9 digs; Tatum Hart, 3 kills; Piper Shields, 2 kills; Amanda Cook, 9 assists, 6 digs; Ashly Ratti, 8 assists; Grace Koccagna, 9 digs; Valerie McNeill 2 blocks. Linganore record: 3-2.
GOLF
Brunswick 174, Walkersville 188
The Railroaders’ Jared Struss shot a 39 as the medalist as Brunswick improved to 3-1.
Katie Driscoll paced the Lions with a 45.
Urbana 156, TJ 208
Urbana was led by Jr. AnPhi Le, who shot an even par 36. The Hawks’ Bach Ngo added a 39.
TJ’s Garrett Twentey shot a 50
COLLEGE BASEBALL
FCC 7, Garrett 6
The Cougars improved to 3-0.
