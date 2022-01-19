BOYS BASKETBALL
Catoctin 63, Boonsboro 60
After a timeout with about a minute left in the fourth quarter, Catoctin freshman Logan Williams nailed a 3-pointer, then the host Cougars (1-10) made two defensive stops to seal their first win of the season.
Ryan Burke scored 21 points to lead Catoctin, while Dalton Williams scored 17 with 12 rebounds.
Catoctin JV won 48-36, led by Haydn Matthews’ 11 points.
St. John’s 57, St. Paul’s 49
A stingy defense propelled the Vikings, while Macahi Nelson scored 26 points.
Dorian Tema added 17, while David Giandrea scored 10.
MSD 64, Yeshivat Mekor Chaim 55
The Orioles (11-2) had two players with double-doubles.
Zion Ortiz contributed 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Jaden Joseph added 19 points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
Zeke Ortiz dished out nine assists, while AJ Baker grabbed six boards.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Frederick 72, South Hagerstown 6
The Cadets cruised behind Sydney Huskey’s 18 points, nine steals and eight rebounds.
Brianna Feifer scored 17 points, and freshman Allanaha Foreman chipped in 11 points.
WRESTLING
Linganore 62, Tuscarora 11
106 — Cooper Cammarata (T) Dec. Josh Arthur, 5-0; 113 — Chase Wheeler (T) maj. dec. Nathan Wilson, 9-0; 120 — Dylan Rohn (L) pin Kamryn Herron, 5:39; 126 — Christian Ibarra (L) won by forfeit; 132 — Garrhett Dickinson (L) tech. fall Reilly Herron, 20-4; 138 — Peyton Pickett (L) pin William Anspach, :39; 145 — Ben Lawn (L) dec. Colin Feeney, 10-5; 152 — Aiden Bruce (L) pin Colin McCoy, 1:13; 160 — Ethan Arneson (L) pin Logan McCoy, :59; 170 — Chase Witmer (L) pin Daniel Click, :39; 182 — Connor Hughes (T) maj. dec. Bradley Rice, 14-2; 195 — Chase Shultz (L) won by forfeit; 220 — Trevor Jenkins (L) pin Hadi Wassl, 3:44; 285 — Joel Hopkins (L) pin Connor Wainberg, :45.
Linganore 64, Westminster 16
106 — Wheat (L)pin Arnsmeyer, 1:14; 113 — Arthur (L) won by forfeit; 120 — Naganna (W) pin B. Considine, 5:13; 126 — Ibarra (L) pin Weddle, :14; 132 — Dickenson (L) maj. dec. Vacca, 22-6; 138 — Pickett (:) pin Pramik, 3:15; 145 — S. Considine (L) pin Eckenberger, :50; 152 — Aidan (L) pin Streib, 2:46; 160 — Witmer (L) pin Cofield, :55; 170 — Arneson (L) pin Johnson, 1:09; 182 — Kolarex (W) pin Groes, :24; 195 — Shultz (L) pin Hereth, 1:43; 220 — Green (W) maj. dec. Jenkins, 11-0; 285 — Hopkins (L) won by forfeit.
Westminster 53, Tuscarora 30
106 — Cooper Cammarata (T) won by forfeit; 113 — Chase Wheeler (T) pin Liam Arnsmyer, :38; 120 — Kieran Naganna (W) tech. fall Kamryn Herron, 21-6; 126 — Jacob Weddle (W) won by forfeit; 132 — Tommy Samosuk (W) pin Reilly Herron, 1:09; 138 — Zach Pramik (W) pin William Anspach, 3:12; 145 — Ryder Eckenbarger (W) pin Colin Feeney, :40; 152 — Ty Strieb (W) pin Colin McCoy, 1:11; 160 — Logan McCoy (T) pin Chase Smith, 1:26; 170 — Max Johnson (W) pin Daniel Click, :36; 182 — Chase Kolareck (W) pin Conner Hughes, 2:39; 195 — Hadi Wassl (T) pin Dylan Herreth, 2:27; 220 — Randy Greene (W) won by forfeit; 285 — Conner Wainberg (T) won by forfeit.
Brunswick 52, Frederick 30
106 — O’Connor (B) won by forfeit; 113 — Mullen (B) maj. ded. Alexa; 120 — Herbert (B) pin Seebach; 126 — Markham (B) pin Riser; 132 — double forfeit; 138 — Raines (F) pin Dean; 145 — Corwine (B) pin Zaw; 160 — Quintanilla (F) pin Runkles; 170 — Wells (B) pin clarke; 182 — Benitez (B) won by forfeit; 195 — Kamden (F) pin Haste; 220 — Murr (B) won by forfeit; 285 — Galarzo (F) pin Thompson.
Williamsport 48, Catoctin 30
120 — Zach Starr (W) pinned Keiten Castellow, :52; 126 — Landen Harbaugh (W) won by forfeit; 132 — Nicky Anderson (W) dec. Evan Burd, 6-2; 138 — Braden Bell (C) pin Aiden St. Andrie, 1:05; 145 — Logan Williams (W) dec. Lucas Reeder, 6-1; 152 — Daynin McLain (C) pin Kamden Baker, 2:34; 160 — Jacob Bell (C) pin Gavin McCray, 2:24; 170 — Aidn Hastings (W) pin Hunter Bradshaw, 5:35; 182 — Darby Bryant (W) won by forfeit; 195 — Nathan Kovalcik (C) pin Sebastian Sauer, 1:13; 220 — Mason Wolfensberger (W) won by forfeit; 285 — Brycen Fraley (W) won by forfeit; 106 — Aiden Alverez (W) pin Brady Davis, 1:00; 113 — Peyton Castellow (C) pin Camden Hall, :58.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Mount’s Bresee honored
For the second time this season, Mount St. Mary’s graduate student Kendall Bresee (Urbana) earned selection as the Northeast Conference Player of the Week.
Riding two straight double-double performances from last week, Bresee picked up a third straight in the Mount’s win over Bryant, leading the team with 25 points and 11 rebounds. On Monday, she continued her torrid pace but missed a fourth straight double-double by a rebound, scoring 21 points with nine boards.
Bresee’s 23-point average catapulted her to the top of the NEC leaderboard in scoring as the median jumped to 15.4 points per game. The Frederick native is also third in the conference for rebounding (7.9) and assists (4.6).
