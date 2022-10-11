FIELD HOCKEY
Walkersville 2, Linganore 0
Lions goalkeeper Alia Winterle became Walkersville’s program leader for shutouts in a season with five, making five saves in the win on Tuesday.
Olivia Miller scored both of Walkersville’s goals, the first of which broke a tie with WHS grad Liz Pardo atop the Lions’ career record book.
Grace McMurray had an assist for Walkersville.
Tuscarora 2, Catoctin 0
The Titans received one goal apiece from Tori Hampton and Gabby Snyder.
Danalyn Damaska had an assist. Goalie Caroline McDonald had four saves.
BOYS SOCCER
Frederick 2, Urbana 1, 2OT
The Cadets won on Zander Templeton’s goal in double overtime. He also had an assist in the game.
Jimmy Diaz also had a goal and an assist for Frederick.
Tuscarora 5, Thomas Johnson 0
Erick Rodriguez tallied two goals and an assist as the Titans improved to 10-1.
Jake Bender, Bryan Portillo and Oscar Valdez added one goal apiece.
Kyle Lillis, Josh Ames and Portillo each had an assist.
Walkersville 9, Catoctin 0
Seven different Lions scored in the match.
James Stier led the way with two goals, while Jordan Bosco added three assists with a goal.
Jackson Reese added a goal and two assists. Casey Cutshall had four saves in goal for the shutout.
Middletown 3, Smithsburg 0
Cullen Duggan had a goal and an assist as the Knights improved to 8-3.
Rory Kopelson and Omar Aguilar also scored. Lucas Derse and Peyton Hollis had assists.
Goalkeeper JC Schooler made one save for the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Walkersville 2, Catoctin 0
The Lions received unassisted goals from Shannon Clarkson and Melissa Hansen. Keeper Paige Miller had seven saves for the shutout.
Tuscarora 8, Thomas Johnson 0
Nina Connors and Ella Sheridan each had a hat trick, while Julia Morales had a goal and four assists.
Connors added two assists. Goalkeeper Mackenzie Facine had five saves.
Oakdale 9, N. Hagerstown 0
The Bears were paced by Gwen Ladd and Hannah Andree, who each had two goals and an assist.
Goalkeeper Cara Robell had three saves in the shutout.
VOLLEYBALL
Frederick Force 3, Harford Christian 0
Scores: 25-15, 25-9, 25-13. Force leaders: Karley Badorf, 15 kills, 3 digs, 1 ace; Grace Larrivee, 5 kills, 10 digs, 6 aces; Grace Bowman, 4 kills; Abby DiNenna, 3 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces; Kylah Lewis, 2 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs; Hannah Hitchner, 25 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces. Force record: 10-0. JV: Force won 2-0.
Urbana 3, Frederick 0
Scores: 25-7, 25-6, 25-15. Urbana leaders: Sophia Grech, 7 kills, 7 aces, 3 digs; Logan Burge, 5 kills; Julia Gustafson, 7 digs, 1 aces. Urbana record: 7-1. JV: Urbana won 2-0.
North Hagerstown 3, Oakdale 0
Scores: 25-16, 25-11, 25-12. Oakdale leaders: Molly Stevenson, 6 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces; Kay Angeh, 6 kills 1 block; Zoe Vance, 6 digs; Ryan O’Neal, 17 assists, 3 digs, 2 kills. Oakdale record: 4-6. JV: North won 2-0.
MSD 3, FCA Bravehearts 0
Scores: 25-19, 25-9, 25-16. MSD leaders: Jade Macedo, 10 kills, 23 assists, 11 digs, 5 aces; Olivia Clinger, 8 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace; Arabella Bielucke, 7 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace; Sigridura Junc, 4 kills, 2 blocks, 4 digs, 1 ace; Bella Finkle, 6 kills, 2 assist, 2 blocks, 8 digs.
GOLF
Brunswick 162, Tuscarora 172
Luke Adams shot a 1-under 35 at Worthington Manor to lift the Railroaders over the Titans.
His twin brother, Hank Adams, shot an even-par 36, while Alex Swam had a 44 for Brunswick.
Griffin Cansler shot a 41 to lead Tuscarora. Hayden Taylor had a 42, and Brody Taylor carded a 43.
Boonsboro 168, Middletown 187, Walkersville 205
The Warriors won a tri-meet at Glade Valley.
Vish Nair shot a 43 to lead the Knights, while teammate Keller Routzahn had a 47.
The Lions’ Logan Duvall and Layden Barker each carded a 48.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.