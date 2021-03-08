BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbishop Curley 53, St. John’s Catholic Prep 52 OT

Dez Nicholson paced the Vikings (0-6) with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals on Monday night.

Dorian Tema added 13 points and five boards, while Mikey Ayala had 10 points and eight assists.

MEN’S SOCCER

Merrimack 3, Mount St. Mary’s 2 OT

EMMITSBURG — Minutes away from a defining upset, the Mount St. Mary’s surrendered the tie before falling in overtime to the Merrimack Warriors, 3-2.

Freshman Alek Wroblewski was key to sparking the Mount’s success, scoring both goals unassisted.

Shots were even as the defense kept the preseason favorites from getting too many opportunities. Keeper Adam Siviter registered two saves along the way.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!