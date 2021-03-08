BOYS BASKETBALL
Archbishop Curley 53, St. John’s Catholic Prep 52 OT
Dez Nicholson paced the Vikings (0-6) with 23 points, 10 rebounds and three steals on Monday night.
Dorian Tema added 13 points and five boards, while Mikey Ayala had 10 points and eight assists.
MEN’S SOCCER
Merrimack 3, Mount St. Mary’s 2 OT
EMMITSBURG — Minutes away from a defining upset, the Mount St. Mary’s surrendered the tie before falling in overtime to the Merrimack Warriors, 3-2.
Freshman Alek Wroblewski was key to sparking the Mount’s success, scoring both goals unassisted.
Shots were even as the defense kept the preseason favorites from getting too many opportunities. Keeper Adam Siviter registered two saves along the way.
