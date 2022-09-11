FOOTBALL
MSD 66, Fla. School for the Deaf and Blind 0
Zion Ortiz rushed for 158 yards and accounted for three touchdowns to help the Orioles win on Saturday.
Ortiz ran for 158 yards two touchdowns on five carries and finished with 58 receiving yards, including a touchdown pass from Jayden Orsi-Pedersen.
Ethan Guettler rushed eight times for 108 yards and one touchdown for the Orioles. Nathan Sheppeck rushed for 64 yards and one touchdown on three carries and caught a touchdown pass. Orsi-Pedersen completed 7 of 8 passes for 153 yards and three touchdowns.
Mepper Beshears led the Orioles in tackles with nine in the first half. Sheppeck had six tackles and made an interception, and Josue Sanchez had seven tackles.
Westminster 44, Linganore 28
Quarterback Christian Petruzzello accounted for three of the Lancers’ touchdowns during Friday’s loss to the Owls.
Petruzzello rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries and completed seven of 25 passes for 58 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown pass to Nick Mele.
Also for the Lancers, Carter Neal recovered a fumble and returned it 55 yards for a touchdown, and Ethan Arneson rushed for 116 yards on 31 carries.
BOYS SOCCER
Walkersville gets a win and a tie
In a pair of matches at Oakland Mills High School, the Lions beat the host Scorpions 3-0 and tied Dundalk 1-1.
Gavin McAllister, Jordan Reese and Logan Reese had goals in the win over Oakland Mills. Jordan Reese, Jackson Reese and Jordan Bosco each had one assist. Keeper Casey Cutshall had six saves to get the shutout.
Ty Andrews scored the Lions’ goal on an assist from Casey Cutshall against Dundalk. Cutshall had 12 saves.
Mountain Ridge Shootout
Brunswick gets a win and a tie
Brunswick tied host Mountain Ridge 1-1, then beat Boonsboro 6-1.
Brunswick’s Ricky Cicmanec scored on an assist from Graham Putnam against the Miners. Finn McGannon had four saves.
The Railroaders’ Will Burton and Ryan Domathoti each had two goals against the Warriors.
Putnam and Kam Harris each had one goal for Brunswick. Logan Malone had three assists, and Ricky Cicmanec had two assists. McGannon had five saves.
Brunswick won the JV tournament, beating Mountain Ridge 1-0 and Boonsboro 7-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain Ridge Shootout
The Railroaders beat the host Miners 1-0 and Boonsoboro 3-0.
Layke Jensen scored for Brunswick against Mountain Ridge.
Jensen had two goals and one assist to lead the Railroaders over the Warriors. Ryley Backer had one goal, and Leah Cook had one assist.
VOLLEYBALL
Oriole Classic
After placing third in pool play, host MSD beat Mercersburg Academy in the Silver Bracket Finals 21-25, 25-16, 15-4.
Orioles setter Jade Macedo, who had seven kills, four assists, two digs, and six aces, was selected to the all-tournament team. Olivia Clinger had five aces for the Orioles.
Fairfax Home School beat Shalom Christian Academy in the championship match.
New Life Fall Classic
The host Rams took the title, finishing 8-0 after beating Covenant Life in the championship match 25-22, 25-12.
New Life’s Lexi Standford, who had 11 kills and six aces, was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament. Minnie Ricketts had 10 assists and was named to the all-tournament team.
Other leaders for the Rams were Sofie Krasta with five kills, Jazmine de la Barra with two aces aces, Savannah Stambaugh with five digs and Mason Wilson with four digs.
CROSS-COUNTRY
Rebel Invitational
Caroline Gregory helped Frederick capture the girls team title by winning the 5,000-meter race with a time of 19 minutes, 3.53 seconds at South Hagerstown High School.
The Cadets beat second-place Jefferson 53-83 in the 14-team meet. Frederick’s top five was rounded out by Juls Brawner (was was seventh), Mary Joy Johnson (ninth), Sofia Driver (15th) and Lucinda Slagle (21st).
Lauren Laverty placed 23rd for Brunswick, and Walkersville’s top finisher was Anslee Barron, who finished 40th.
Brunswick’s Ray Gibson was Frederick County’s top finisher in the boys race, placing sixth.
The Railroaders finished a county-best sixth out of 19 teams in the boys standings. Brunswick’s Morgon Corwine placed 26th, and Sammy Joseph was 28th.
Canton Wetzel finished 29th to lead 12th-place Frederick, and Akash Hirpara placed 51st to lead Walkersville.
Siena Invitational
The Mount placed seventh in the men’s team standings and 11th in the women’s standings.
John Wang led the Mount in the men’s race, placing fourth in his first 8K race of the season.
In the women’s 5K race, the Mount was led by Molly Connelly, who finished 22nd.
MEN’S SOCCER
McDaniel 2, Hood 0
The Blazers were outshot 16-6 in their first loss of the season.
Garrett Carter had five saves for Hood (2-1-1).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
MSM 3, Hampton 0
Kayla Pennington, Madison Bee and Luisangely Navas each had one goal to help the Mountaineers get their first win.
Nicole Wilson had two assists for the Mount (1-1-3), while Kallie Bell, Amani Green and Maevyn Jones each had one. Mount keepers Drew Camp, who played the first half, and Emma Murray each had one save to combine for the shutout.
Penn State Harrisburg 3, Hood 1
The Blazers’ Sara Frensley knocked in her first career goal on an assist from Priya Nair. Hood keeper Gabi Dolan had seven saves.
COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
Dutchmen Invitational
Hood’s men’s and women’s teams both placed 11th in a 32-institution field at Lebanon Valley College at Union Canal Tunnel Park.
In the men’s meet, Hood’s Chris Sappe finished 43rd, and Alex Seskar placed 59th.
In the women’s meet, Aylene Hernandez led the Blazers by finishing 48th.
