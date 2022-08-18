Justin Acal 2022
Justin Acal hit .387 across 97 games with FCC, clubbing 17 home runs with 88 RBIs in three seasons.

 Courtesy photo by FCC

After wrapping up his time at Frederick Community College, Justin Acal originally planned to head south.

The weather is nicer year round down there, so Acal figured that would be the best place to finish college and continue his baseball career after three standout seasons with the Cougars.

