After wrapping up his time at Frederick Community College, Justin Acal originally planned to head south.
The weather is nicer year round down there, so Acal figured that would be the best place to finish college and continue his baseball career after three standout seasons with the Cougars.
So, when the University of Pittsburgh offered him after a strong summer with the Purcellville Cannons in the wooden bat Valley Baseball League, it initially came as a surprise.
“I hadn’t talked to them at all during the spring. I had no contact with them,” Acal said.
But he couldn’t pass up an opportunity to play ACC baseball.
Acal formally committed to Pitt last week, ending up north of where he intended. It didn’t diminish his excitement at all.
“It’s something that I couldn’t pass up, regardless of the area or the location,” he said. “The biggest thing is just the opportunity to play at the highest level of college baseball.”
Though Acal began receiving interest from several Division I programs late in FCC’s 2022 season, Pitt was the only major conference school to extend an offer.
It was well-earned after three years with the Cougars in which he captained the team, anchored the middle of the lineup and starred at shortstop. Acal hit .387 across 97 games with FCC, clubbing 17 home runs with 88 RBIs.
The Tuscarora grad and 2019 News-Post first team All-County selection led the Cougars with 10 home runs and 51 RBIs this past season, further demanding attention as his team made its second consecutive NJCAA Division II World Series.
“Justin is just one of those kids that always did a little above and beyond what he always needed to do. I think his passion to not only win but try and achieve a goal was contagious,” FCC coach Rodney Bennett said. “He was such an easy sell [to other coaches].”
Acal is one of 17 players from the 2022 team moving on to a four-year school.
It wasn’t a guarantee when Pitt extended the offer, as not all of his academic credits from FCC were able to transfer. Thus, he fell below the school’s credit minimum.
Acal worked with Pitt recruiting coordinator Ty Megahee to file an appeal to waive the requirement, which went through about two weeks ago.
“They jumped through all these hoops,” Acal said. “I appreciate that, and I appreciate all the coaches that have gone out of their way to get me to the school.”
He now has two years of eligibility with the Panthers, who plan to continue playing him at shortstop.
Though Pitt wasn’t on his radar as recently as three months ago, it’s a satisfying destination, no matter the weather.
“It was a long time coming,” he said.
