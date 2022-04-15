EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s softball just keeps finding ways to win over the past month.
In the second game of a doubleheader against Fairleigh Dickinson on Friday afternoon, the Mountaineers and Knights were tied at 3-3 in the sixth inning with first baseman Kaia Bonshock at the plate and second baseman Bridgette Gilliano in scoring position. Bonshock, the typically powerful three-hole batter, was hitless to that point in the day.
She worked a 1-1 count and poked a fastball to left field. It carried, ultimately dropping just beyond FDU left fielder Isabella Herring and letting Gilliano score.
That RBI double gave the Mount its decisive 4-3 lead and ultimately its 13th straight win, following a 4-0 shutout victory earlier in the day. The streak is the program’s longest since it moved to Division I in 1989.
“Coach [Anna Nagro] always emphasizes to us that the ball’s going to come back to us, and just to do what you can with the ball,” Bonshock said. “I wanted it for my team, and I just took it.”
That’s been the modus operandi for the Mountaineers (20-14, 12-2 NEC) all season, and it’s reached new heights since the streak began March 26.
The Mount is averaging 5.5 runs per game during the stretch, two runs higher than its season average. Gilliano is swiping bases with abandon, already setting the program’s single season record with 31 steals. And pitcher Amanda Berkley has thrown 17 straight scoreless innings — including a complete-game shutout Friday — to lead a staff that has locked down over the past few weeks.
“I’ve never been part of a team that’s gone through something like this,” Berkley, the fifth-year senior, said. “I’ve seen how the team has evolved and developed, and I think our friendships and everything that we do together pushes us only to win more and brings us more luck.”
That chemistry is palpable, from the roll call dugout chants to the between-play rituals to the bunny head that is given to the Mountaineers’ home run hitters.
The team moves as one, and it has led to success.
“Once we step on the field, we’re a family. We do whatever it takes,” left fielder Abigayle Perry, a 2019 FNP All-Area First Team honoree at Brunswick, said. “If somebody’s struggling, it’s the next person behind them. We pass the bat.”
Perry has been one of the Mount’s motors, reaching base in 21 straight games. On Friday, she knocked a pair of singles in the opener and was plunked twice in the second contest.
But her quiet contributions were overshadowed by a pair of big bats in the first game.
Catcher Tori Bowles cranked a pair of home runs over the center-field wall in her first two at-bats, bringing home three runs. She was due for a “Tori Bomb,” as Nagro called it, entering the day with only one homer.
“Great feeling, I love it,” Bowles said.
Center fielder Vanessa Martin also drilled a solo home run in the second inning, giving plenty of insurance for Berkley to shut out the Knights (16-19, 8-6).
The second game began ominously for the Mountaineers, as FDU scored three runs in the first inning following a two-out fielding error by Mount third baseman Maggie Kane.
But the Mountaineers brought three of their own home in the bottom of the frame on Bowles’ RBI groundout, Martin’s RBI infield single and Kane’s RBI single to right. The score then remained deadlocked at 3-3 until the sixth, with neither side giving an inch.
That’s when Gilliano walked and stole second with two outs, giving Bonshock the chance to keep the win streak alive. And, putting aside her earlier struggles, she came through for lucky win No. 13.
“It’s been a long time coming, and it’s cool to finally see it click,” Nagro said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.