SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Mount St. Mary's relied on its trademark defense to key a 73-68 win over Bryant in the Northeast Conference championship game on Tuesday night, advancing to the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid for the sixth time in program history.
NEC Tournament most valuable player Nana Opoku had 18 points, seven rebounds and five blocks, while Damian Chong Qui added 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the win.
The fourth-seeded Mount (12-10) — the top defensive team in the NEC — held second-seeded Bryant to 38.5 percent shooting in the game while holding a 46-34 edge on the boards and blocking a season-high 10 shots.
Opoku, the NEC's Defensive Player of the Year, was 7-of-13 from the field while attacking Bryant's zone defense in the paint.
Chong Qui scored 17 of his team-high 21 points in the second half. He was named to the All-Tournament team. Mezie Offurum added 16 points and eight rebounds to also earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.
Malik Jefferson had 10 points while grabbing 15 rebounds for his second consecutive NEC Tournament double-double.
Bryant (15-6), which entered Tuesday’s game undefeated at home this season, has yet to make an appearance in the big dance.
The Mountaineers were NEC’s No. 4 seed and Bryant was second seeded. After Chong Qui scored nine straight points in the second half, Bryant cut into the Mountaineers’ lead and drew to within 54-53 on Charles Pride’s layup with 7:20 left.
Mount St. Mary’s used an 11-2 run for a 10-point advantage with 3:27 left. Pride later buried consecutive 3-pointers, and his layup with 18 seconds left reduced Bryant’s deficit to 70-68. But Nana Opoku, a 45 percent foul shooter on the season, calmly sank a pair and sealed the Bulldog’s fate.
Pride scored a career-high 33 points and finished a point away from scoring half of Bryant’s 68 points. He made 8-of-12 3s but the rest of the team went 0-for-13 from beyond the arc. Peter Kiss scored 12 for Bryant.
The game marked Mount St. Mary’s eighth appearance in the NEC championship game since joining the league in 1989-90. Mount St. Mary’s won the championship game in 1995, 1999, 2008, 2014 and 2017.
Next, the Mount will learn their NCAA fate on Sunday's selection show, which airs at 6 p.m. on CBS.
(1) comment
Frederick County athletes, individually and together, are making their mark this year. Congratulations and good fortune in the future.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.