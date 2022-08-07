The Maryland men’s basketball program secured a commitment from Jamie Kaiser Jr., a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, on Sunday afternoon. Kaiser chose the Terrapins over Indiana and Virginia.

Kaiser, a 6-foot-6 wing, is considered the No. 101 recruit nationally and the 13th-best player in Virginia, according to the 247 Sports composite ratings. Kaiser said during Sunday’s announcement that he has attended Maryland games since he was in first grade and wants to help “bring the energy back” to the program.

