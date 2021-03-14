The Maryland men’s basketball team needed a late-season surge to push itself into the NCAA tournament field, and the Terrapins delivered six wins in February to secure their spot. They earned a No. 10 seed and will begin play Saturday against No. 7 seed Connecticut.
Coach Mark Turgeon has led the Terps to five of the past six NCAA tournaments, which does not include last year’s group that was projected to be a No. 3 seed before the postseason was canceled because of the pandemic. Turgeon lost his two best players from that squad, which won a share of the Big Ten regular season title, and this team had a worrisome start to the 2020-21 campaign before a turnaround launched Maryland into the 68-team tournament field.
Maryland was one of the final teams called during the selection show. Turgeon said he was confident that his team would be included, but during each commercial break, he paced behind his players in their meeting space at an Indianapolis hotel. Once the Terrapins heard their matchup, Turgeon said a couple of players cried. Last year’s cancellation, followed by an unusual 2020-21 season because of coronavirus protocols, magnified the emotion.
“It definitely took a little bit too long, man,” senior guard Darryl Morsell said. “. . . It was just a relieving feeling amongst us because we know how much we’ve been through this year and all the adversity we had to overcome. It was a great feeling to know we’re still alive fighting for a chance to play for something special.”
The entire tournament will be held in Indiana, with most of the games in downtown Indianapolis. All games from the second round onward will be staged at one of the four Indianapolis venues. Teams will stay in one of four hotels that are connected via skywalks to the Indiana Convention Center, where players will practice and each team will have a dedicated meeting space. If the Terps win their first-round game, they will face the winner of No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Iona. That second-round game will be held Monday.
This is the first time Turgeon’s team at Maryland has entered its first-round matchup as the lower seed. All four of his past tournament squads have landed at least a No. 6 seed. Turgeon, in his 10th season as Maryland’s coach, has reached the Sweet 16 just once since coming to College Park, with his 2015-16 team. He made it to the second weekend of the tournament in 2006 with a Wichita State squad that lost in the Sweet 16.
When asked recently whether it was fair for teams to be judged so heavily on their success in the postseason, Turgeon said: “Yes and no. Because I judge myself in March. Everybody wants to do well in March. I do think the journey is what you ultimately should be judged on, but we’re not dumb. We understand that there’s more to it.”
After Maryland won four games through its first 13 Big Ten matchups, the team had fallen out of tournament projections and into the lower tier of the conference standings. But the Terps improved as their schedule eased and a five-game winning streak ensued.
Despite a disappointing end to the regular season — back-to-back losses against Northwestern and Penn State, which were both bottom-four seeds in the conference tournament — Maryland picked up a confidence-boosting win to start the postseason. The Terps handily defeated Michigan State, a team on the rise after struggling early in the season, on Thursday in the Big Ten tournament. Maryland then kept pace with Michigan, building a 12-point lead in the first half of the quarterfinal matchup, before the Wolverines powered ahead.
The strength of the Big Ten challenged Maryland all season. During a stretch of about six weeks, beginning with a loss at Purdue on Christmas Day, the Terps played seven games against teams that earned at least a No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament. Two Big Ten teams, Michigan and Illinois, earned No. 1 seeds, and Ohio State and Iowa each secured No. 2 seeds. Maryland beat Illinois on the road in January despite missing leading scorer Eric Ayala because of an injury, and the Terps defeated No. 4 seed Purdue last month. The Big Ten leads all conferences, with nine teams in the NCAA tournament field.
After exiting the conference tournament Friday, the Terps stayed in Indianapolis, rather than return to College Park. A loss against the Spartans would not have dashed Maryland’s tournament hopes, but the win in the Big Ten tournament allowed the Terps to enjoy Selection Sunday from their Indianapolis hotel without any nerves.
“We’ve come a long ways, no one can deny that,” Turgeon said Friday after his team lost to top-seeded Michigan in the quarterfinals. “To have Selection Sunday and our team’s going to be called, I think six weeks ago no one would have believed that except us coaches and us players.”
