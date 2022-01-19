A wave of players left Maryland’s football program this offseason, but coach Michael Locksley expects that type of turnover to become an annual trend. With athletes now free to transfer with immediate eligibility at their next destination, they’re more likely to seek a change if they’re unhappy with their playing time or if they’ve realized a certain program is no longer best for them.
“The transfer portal is a great thing for coaches and for players,” Locksley said last month. “If a guy isn’t a fit, it’s an opportunity to reset and find a place that fits for them.”
The abundance of players transferring also helps coaches fill holes on their rosters, Locksley said, “so I think it’s a win-win situation.”
The Terps lost junior safety Nick Cross, who decided to forgo his remaining eligibility to declare for the NFL draft, and an additional 16 juniors, sophomores and freshmen who were on scholarship have left the program. Maryland lost a pair of freshman linebackers who were high-profile recruits — five-star Terrence Lewis and four-star Branden Jennings — but most of the players who departed did not have significant roles on the 2021 team that finished 7-6.
Maryland also heads into the 2022 season with a boost expected from key returners, most notably Dontay Demus Jr., a standout wide receiver, who decided to return for another season rather than declare for the NFL draft. Demus suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fifth game of the season, and at the time, he led the Big Ten in receiving yards.
Demus will combine with returning quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa with hopes of generating an explosive passing game. Tagovailoa broke the school’s record for single-season passing yards in 2021, and next season will be his third as the Terps’ starter. At receiver, Maryland will also have rising junior Rakim Jarrett, who led Maryland with 829 receiving yards this season, and Florida transfer Jacob Copeland, who led the Gators with 642 receiving yards. Maryland will also have wide receiver Jeshaun Jones back after he recovers from a season-ending injury. This position group will have a new coach in 2022 after Zohn Burden took a job at Duke.
The talent Maryland has among its receivers makes it harder for others to find playing time. Seven Maryland receivers decided to transfer, including three seniors — Brian Cobbs, Darryl Jones and Carlos Carriere — who plan to use their extra season of eligibility, granted to all athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic, with a different program. Schools are not required to allow athletes to use that extra year of eligibility.
A few senior starters have announced they’ll return to Maryland as they take advantage of that eligibility waiver: cornerback Jakorian Bennett, defensive lineman Ami Finau, defensive lineman Greg Rose and offensive lineman Johari Branch. Two other starting offensive linemen, juniors Spencer Anderson and Jaelyn Duncan, announced plans to return for their senior seasons, keeping the entire starting unit intact.
Maryland also received a commitment from West Virginia transfer linebacker VanDarius Cowan. Cowan started his college career at Alabama, when Locksley was still on staff there, but he was dismissed from the team. Cowan then spent four seasons at West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.