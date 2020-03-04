PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Once the Maryland men’s basketball team prevailed against Minnesota last week, an obvious path to a Big Ten title emerged. The Terrapins had three more games and needed just one win to guarantee at least a share of the regular-season crown. The first opportunity slipped away quickly when the No. 9 Terps lost to Michigan State on Saturday. Their second chance evaporated Tuesday inside the sold-out Rutgers Athletic Center with a 78-67 defeat against the Scarlet Knights. All that remains for the Terps now is a home game against Michigan on Sunday and far too many concerning performances in recent memory.
“It’s really frustrating,” coach Mark Turgeon said of his team not matching Rutgers’ intensity. “I think it’s just the weight of everything. There’s been great weight on us all year. ... But we can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We’ve got to go get it.”
Throughout the season, Maryland (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten) has taken pride in its solid defense, stymieing opponents and several talented scorers. But lately, since the Terps’ nine-game winning streak ended less than two weeks ago, the defensive effort has become a point of concern.
Maryland has now given up at least 73 points in each of its past four outings, and only a frenetic comeback from a 17-point deficit at Minnesota has prevented a four-game skid. The Terps let Rutgers (19-11, 10-9), a team that is not known for its offensive prowess, surge ahead by shooting 49.2 percent from the field and making 7 of 16 attempts from 3-point range. Apart from a 10-minute stretch to end the game against Minnesota, Turgeon said his team has simply not guarded well.
“We’re just not playing like our normal selves,” sophomore forward Jalen Smith said. “We’re letting a lot of things slip. A lot of our principles that we’re supposed to abide by, we’re not really following. We’ve just got to figure it out.”
Maryland trailed by 21 points with seven minutes to play and only pushed closer in the final minutes once the outcome was well in hand. Anthony Cowan Jr., who led the Terps with 19 points, made two 3-pointers in the final six minutes, but the Terps had let the game unravel long before that. Turgeon had already emptied his bench when the Terps went on a late 10-2 run.
Throughout the evening, the Terps’ 3-pointing shooting was abysmal. Their 6-for-32 mark — which included three makes after Rutgers led by 21 — was bad enough to doom any team, but especially one playing so poorly defensively. Rutgers packed the lane, forcing Maryland into those outside shots. But the Terps had plenty of open ones that they couldn’t hit.
“Tonight we let [missing shots] affect our transition defense,” Turgeon said. “We put our heads down. ... We’ve got to miss a shot, we better run our ass back and play some defense, and we didn’t do that today.”
Turgeon and his players insist that they have time to correct the issues. The team has four days off before it plays Michigan, which Turgeon sees as an opportunity for some meaningful practices after a 10-day stretch with four games.
“I love this team,” Turgeon said. “We’ve got to get back to guarding. Got to look in the mirror and say, ‘I’m a hell of a player,’ and quit hanging our heads and stay connected. We’re going to get fresh between now and Sunday.”
Rutgers hasn’t played in the NCAA tournament since 1991, and the win over Maryland gives it a significant push toward ending that drought. The Scarlet Knights, despite losing their previous three games, played like a squad hoping to will itself closer to its postseason goals. Maryland, which is now tied with Michigan State for first in the Big Ten and only a half-game ahead of both Illinois and Wisconsin, never showed much life in a building where Rutgers improved to 18-1 this season.
The Scarlet Knights had three players score in double figures, led by Jacob Young with 17 points off the bench. Young, a 6-foot-2 junior, had made 14 3-pointers all season but hit all three of his attempts from deep in the first half. Sophomore guard Montez Mathis, a Baltimore native, added 15 points, and junior guard Geo Baker had 11.
Maryland’s production came primarily from Cowan and Smith (16 points, 10 rebounds), another glaring source of concern for the Terps as they head into the postseason with a short bench and games coming after quick turnarounds.
The Terps fell behind early, continuing yet another troubling trend, and trailed by as many as 11 points just past the midpoint of the first half. But by halftime, Maryland trailed only 35-29. The Terps could have stayed in the game with a few solid possessions. Instead, Smith missed a shot on the team’s first possession of the second half, and Cowan couldn’t hit an open 3-pointer on the next. They let Rutgers’ lead swell to 13 points fewer than three minutes into the half and never truly threatened again.
Rutgers gave its seniors and its crowd an appropriate farewell to this season’s slate of home games. The Terps could only walk back to their locker room defeated as the student section swarmed the court around them.
