The Maryland football team told the Big Ten that it would decline a bowl invitation, a team spokesman said Sunday. It’s uncertain whether the Terrapins (2-3) would have been selected for a bowl game if they had kept themselves in consideration.
Maryland canceled what would have been its final game of the regular season Saturday because of a coronavirus outbreak in the program. The team paused all practices Thursday, so preparation for a bowl game would have been difficult.
Maryland joins many other college football teams that have chosen to end their 2020 campaigns early after months of navigating a season that featured game cancellations, frequent testing and stringent protocols necessary to play during a pandemic.
The Terps finished the season with two wins — in overtime against Minnesota on Oct. 30 and at Penn State on Nov. 7. The Big Ten planned a nine-game schedule across nine weeks after deciding in September to hold its season, but four of Maryland’s games were canceled because of the coronavirus, the most of any team in the conference. Two Big Ten teams, Rutgers and Penn State, played nine games in the regular season as planned.
The NCAA waived all minimum-win requirements for bowl eligibility, meaning all 127 teams in the top-tier Football Bowl Subdivision that played this season are eligible. Numerous programs have opted out of the postseason, often citing the mental strain this season has placed on players. Maryland is one of five Big Ten teams that have removed themselves from bowl consideration, joining Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Penn State. Big Ten champion Ohio State will face Clemson in a College Football Playoff semifinal.
Maryland has struggled to keep the virus out of its program all season. Twenty-three players and nine staff members tested positive during a two-week span in November, and Maryland had to call off home games against Ohio State and Michigan State. The Terps returned to play in a loss against Indiana, but their opponent for the following week, Michigan, had to cancel because of an outbreak in the Wolverines’ program.
Maryland was scheduled to finish conference play at home against Michigan State, a matchup that was reinstated after the cancellation earlier this season. But 15 players and six staffers contracted the virus between Dec. 10 and 16, which prompted the most recent cancellation. Across all sports at Maryland, 154 of about 550 athletes have contracted the virus since teams began returning to campus this summer.
The Big Ten required players who contracted the virus to sit out for 21 days before returning to play, but the conference reportedly changed that protocol Sunday to 17 days. Even with the adjustment, some Maryland players would presumably not have been available for a bowl game. The Terps played without several starters, including quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, in their Dec. 11 overtime loss against Rutgers.
