Maryland quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome will transfer to Western Kentucky, he announced Sunday on social media. Pigrome, the Terrapins’ No. 2 signal caller last season, entered the transfer portal in February.
Pigrome spent four years at Maryland, where he had seven career starts, completing 56.7% of his passes for 1,777 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He is a graduate transfer and will be eligible to play immediately as a redshirt senior.
Pigrome had memorable moments at Maryland, running for a game-winning touchdown in double overtime against Central Florida in 2016 and coming up one play short of an upset win against Ohio State in 2018, but he never found sustained success.
After appearing in 11 games and starting once as a true freshman, Pigrome earned Maryland’s starting job as a sophomore in 2017 but tore his ACL in the second half of the season opener and missed the rest of the season.
Pigrome served as the backup behind Kasim Hill in 2018, moving back into the starting role after Hill tore his ACL in the 10th game of the season.
After Coach Michael Locksley took over the program in December 2018, Josh Jackson transferred in from Virginia Tech and became Maryland’s starter. Hill transferred to Tennessee, and Pigrome started three games while Jackson dealt with an ankle injury.
Jackson has one more season of eligibility, and rising redshirt freshman Lance LeGendre also remains on the roster. The Terps announced the addition of Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa on Friday, but the sophomore will need a waiver from the NCAA to be eligible to play next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.