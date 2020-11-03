After completing 26-of-35 passes for 394 yards and accounting for five touchdowns in Maryland’s 45-44 overtime win over Minnesota last week, Terrapin quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has been Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
A native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Tagovailoa became just the third Big Ten player in the last 20 seasons to notch 350 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a single game. His efforts helped the Terps (1-1) overcome a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat the Gophers on Friday night.
Tagovailoa’s 394 passing yards were the 10th most in a single-game in school history and the most since Danny O'Brien passed for 417 yards against N.C. State in 2010. The sophomore added 59 rushing yards, including a 39-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter.
Tagovailoa is Maryland’s first Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week since running back Javon Leake earned the honor on Oct. 29, 2018 after scoring four touchdowns in a win over Illinois.
