With preseason training camp underway, Maryland football coach Michael Locksley and his staff are providing in-person instruction on a far more comprehensive scale than last season when the coronavirus pandemic significantly limited practices.
But well before his charges stepped onto the field for workouts, exuberantly without masks and social distancing, Locksley had been reminding them frequently of the foundational tenets of his program, most notably turning potential into production through player-focused leadership.
“When we as coaches have to lead, and we have to police, and we have to push, you usually can get some good play out of your team,” Locksley said during media day on Friday. “But when it’s player-driven, that’s when you know you have a chance to be great.”
Players have taken Locksley’s message to heart, particularly quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who is entering his second season as the starter. The junior was named honorable mention all-Big Ten last year, playing in four games and throwing for 1,011 yards with seven touchdowns.
Tagovailoa led the conference in yards per completion (13.5), ranked second in passing efficiency (138.5) and yards per attempt (8.3) and finished third in total offense (263.8), but his decision-making at times proved costly, leading to seven interceptions.
So the night before camp opened, Tagovailoa, following the program’s player-first philosophy, requested to speak alone with teammates, no coaches allowed. His remarks included the importance of sacrificing for one another and putting in as much extra work as possible.
“Like Coach preaches all the time, no BCEs,” said Tagovailoa, referring to the acronym for what Locksley calls no b----ing, complaining or excuses. “Just working every day, so I look at my part as being a leader but also showing it. I feel like I’m less of a talker, but I do have to step into that role of being more vocal.”
The players-only meeting before fall camp was just one instance of Tagovailoa trying to elevate camaraderie through his words. He also spoke exclusively with his wide receivers in another gathering, underscoring the importance of communication in the huddle.
The Terrapins were second last year in passing offense (264 yards per game) even with one of their top wide receivers, Jeshaun Jones, working his way back from an ACL injury. The junior played four games last season after missing all of 2019.
Senior Dontay Demus Jr. led Maryland with 365 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 24 receptions, all team highs. He caught a touchdown in each of the Terrapins’ final four games.
Also in the mix at wide receiver are senior Brian Cobbs (13 receptions, 188 yards, one touchdown) and sophomore Rakim Jarrett (17 receptions, 252 yards, two touchdowns).
“From top to bottom, I think it’s probably the deepest, most talented position on our team,” Locksley said of the wide receivers. “And we need those guys to go out and play to their ability because we’re going to lean on our playmakers. As we go into training camp, we always try to identify who are our playmakers on offense, defense and special teams and find ways to keep them involved.”
The passing attack figures to be a major part of the offense because of uncertainty at running back. The Terrapins’ leading rusher last season, Jake Funk, is gone after amassing 516 yards and three touchdowns and being selected in the seventh round of the NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams.
Redshirt senior Tayon Fleet-Davis is in line, according to Locksley, to get the most touches in a committee backfield to open the season. The projected starter had just 26 yards on 10 carries last season. Fleet-Davis played only in the final game of the 2020 season. Locksley suspended Fleet-Davis for the final two games of 2019 after the running back was pulled over by University of Maryland police and charged with driving a vehicle while impaired, reckless driving and other offenses. In February, the state decided not to prosecute him, according to public judiciary logs.
Behind the native of Oxon Hill, are two sophomores and a freshman.
Maryland also has a first-year offensive coordinator in Dan Enos, although he and Locksley are well acquainted. Both served on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama in 2018, with Locksley as the offensive coordinator and Enos as quarterbacks coach.
Locksley and Enos were instrumental in the development of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who in 2018 set a record for passer rating (199.4), throwing for 3,966 yards and 43 touchdowns with six interceptions over 15 games.
Tua Tagovailoa is the older brother of Taulia.
“The big thing is Coach Locksley is keeping us all in the mind-set of just being a process-driven program and not talking about we can be good or how good we can be, but we’ve got to prove it, show it,” Enos said. “I think building the foundation here, what they did in the spring, what we did in the summer and now here in the fall, we have a chance, and that’s exciting as a coach.”
