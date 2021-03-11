INDIANAPOLIS — The Maryland men’s basketball team was on the brink of collapse. The Terrapins arrived in the postseason after suffering two deflating losses, and coach Mark Turgeon said he worried about his team’s confidence and swagger. Then the Terps began the Big Ten tournament with a stretch of play that made it seem another disappointment was on its way. But after the Terrapins fell into an early double-digit deficit against Michigan State, they seized control of the matchup and never wavered.
Maryland turned that worrisome start into an emphatic 68-57 victory that sends the team to the conference tournament quarterfinals to face top-seeded Michigan. The Terps’ outing Thursday offered a glimmer of optimism for this team as it continues deeper into the postseason. After falling behind early, they responded with force, rather than crumbling.
“I think we’re a bunch of warriors,” junior forward Jairus Hamilton said. “We’ve always had our backs against the wall throughout this year. We’ve had a lot of down periods, but we always find a way to respond. We’ve got that grit. We’ve got that toughness inside of us.”
Maryland, which hadn’t won a game in the Big Ten tournament since 2016, leaned on a strong defensive effort after early miscues. The team’s pair of junior guards, Eric Ayala and Aaron Wiggins, excelled with one of their best combined performances. Ayala led the team with 21 points and Wiggins followed closely behind with 19. Both played with aggressiveness and drove to the rim, routinely getting to the free throw line in a game that featured 44 fouls between the two teams.
After Maryland’s early struggles, the Terps forced the ninth-seeded Spartans into an extended rut. Michigan State missed 16 of 17 field goal attempts during a stretch that lasted nearly 17 minutes, beginning midway through the first half and continuing after the break. As Michigan State’s trouble persisted, eighth-seeded Maryland managed to seal the win and advance.
“It’s win or go home, so you were hoping they were going to turn around,” Turgeon said, crediting senior guard Reese Mona with providing the defensive spark. “Was I worried? Yeah. After coming off two losses, yeah, I was worried, but the guys did it. And that’s a really good sign for us, because we haven’t done that a lot this year — when we’re not playing great, just to really turn it on.”
The Terrapins’ NCAA tournament spot that seemed guaranteed a week ago became flimsier after back-to-back losses against Northwestern and Penn State to close the regular season. An early exit in the conference tournament wouldn’t have doomed the Terps, but it would have made Selection Sunday a nervier experience for this team and its fan base. Instead, Maryland will take this positive performance at Lucas Oil Stadium as evidence of improvement.
Maryland’s offense couldn’t get into a rhythm early in the game, but the Terps improved after the break. They shot only 38.2% from the field and finished with a 6-of-20 clip from 3-point range. Maryland still found an offensive game plan that worked — drive into the paint and draw fouls — and the team thrived. After Wiggins missed a 3 late in the first half, Turgeon said he told his standout guard, “Would you just start ripping and driving it, please?” A few minutes later, Wiggins scored on a dunk in transition.
The Terps mostly relied on Ayala and Wiggins, but Hamilton (nine points) also hit a pair of 3-pointers during the first half when Maryland was still searching for offensive answers. Senior guard Darryl Morsell, recently named the Big Ten’s defensive player of the year, offered a spark with five straight points in the second half, which pushed Maryland ahead by double digits. Turgeon called Morsell’s baskets “the two big plays” of the game, and Michigan State never threatened again.
The Terrapins let the Spartans cruise to a 23-11 lead at the midway point of the first half. Maryland went nearly five minutes without a basket and seemed a step slow on most possessions. But then Michigan State endured its prolonged offensive rut. As the Spartans struggled, the Terps capitalized.
“They hit some shots,” Wiggins said, “and it’s just about taking every punch and being able to punch back.”
After Michigan State grabbed that 12-point lead with 10:21 left in the half, Maryland took control with a 16-3 run that was fueled by Ayala’s ability to get to the foul line and hit free throws. Ayala closed the half with a 3-pointer at the buzzer to hand Maryland a 34-30 advantage. The Terrapins’ defense continued its solid run by starting the second half with nine straight stops. Meanwhile, Maryland’s offense generated an 8-0 burst that extended its lead to double digits for the first time in the game.
The Spartans committed 18 turnovers against the Terps, and Maryland scored 27 points off those giveaways. Even though Michigan State finished with a slightly better shooting percentage (41.5%), the Terps had a massive advantage at the foul line: Maryland made 20 of 28 attempts, while the Spartans were 9 of 18.
The Spartans surged late in the regular season, winning five of their final seven matchups, including three against top-10 teams. Early in their game against Maryland, the Spartans seemed poised to continue that run of form. But then Maryland responded, eventually leaving the arena with its largest comeback of the season and another game scheduled for Friday.
“We don’t want to go home,” Hamilton said. “We want to be playing. We want to play this March.”
