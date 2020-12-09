CLEMSON, S.C. — The Maryland men’s basketball team’s first road trip of the season led the Terrapins into a state of offensive disarray Wednesday night. Maryland failed to reach double figures until less than eight minutes remained in the first half against Clemson and fell to the Tigers 67-51 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge clash of two programs that entered undefeated.
“We weren’t ready to play,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. “We were out of it. We had a lot of guys not play well. We missed layups early. We missed free throws early and turned the ball over. We were about as selfish as any one of my teams has ever played, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Maryland shot just 26.1 percent in the first half and missed seven of its eight 3-point attempts, going into intermission in a 38-15 hole at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers’ defense has been a strength, holding opponents to about 50 points per game, and it stifled Maryland. Senior guard Darryl Morsell said Clemson denied passing lanes, and Maryland took too many tough shots. The Terps came in with six players averaging at least nine points, but the Tigers made Maryland look like a team without offensive options.
The Terps (4-1) managed to find a brief spark in the second half. Sophomore forward Donta Scott led a comeback attempt while Maryland’s defensive pressure flustered the Tigers (4-0).
During the first half, “we were just standing and watching the guy dribble,” Turgeon said. “Once we started moving the ball, we were much harder to guard.”
The Terps trimmed the deficit to 12 with about eight minutes left but couldn’t get any closer. Clemson scored two quick baskets, including a 3-pointer in transition after Aaron Wiggins’ turnover, and the Tigers controlled the rest of the game.
“To be honest,” Morsell said, “they were tougher than us tonight, mentally and physically.”
Maryland shot 51.9 percent in the second half and outscored the Tigers 36-29 over the final 20 minutes. But after trailing by as many as 25, the Terps simply couldn’t climb out of such a massive hole. Maryland finished 20-for-50 from the field, including 6-for-18 from 3-point range.
Scott led the Terps with 11 points, most of which came during his second-half burst when Maryland glimpsed a comeback. The sophomore, who plays with energy and physicality, has “been arguably our best player the last two games,” Turgeon said. But no other players scored in double figures in a game that was Maryland’s most stringent test to date. The Tigers’ decisive victory calls into question how well the Terps will fare in Big Ten play, which begins Monday against Rutgers.
“What else can we really do?” Morsell said. “We’ve got to respond. We’ll go back look at the film, see what we can improve on. But Big Ten play’s coming up, we’ve definitely got to get ready for that, and I think this game kind of opened our eyes.”
The Terps made just 6 of 23 shots in the first half. They weren’t much better from the free-throw line, where they made 2 of 7. They also accumulated 10 turnovers before the break. Meanwhile, Clemson hit five shots from 3-point range in the opening 10 minutes. The Terps were down by more than 20 fewer than 15 minutes into the game.
The Terps entered with the eighth-best field goal percentage in the nation (56.0 percent), albeit against teams far from the caliber of Clemson and the Big Ten opponents that await. But the drop-off Wednesday evening was stark. No Maryland player hit more than one shot before halftime, and the Terps’ top scorers yielded little production.
“They did a good job with denying us and getting us out of rhythm in our offense,” junior guard Eric Ayala said. “We kind of were scattered trying to figure something out. The way we played tonight is just not how we practice and [is] not acceptable.”
Wiggins, a junior guard expected to take on a larger role this season, returned to the starting lineup after dealing with a minor elbow injury that kept him from starting in the Terps’ previous game. But Wiggins missed all five of his attempts from the field in the first half and finished the game with six points on 2-for-10 shooting. Morsell, the team’s veteran leader, also only made 2 of 10 shots and missed both of his shots from 3-point range. Ayala, who reached double figures in the first four games, scored only six points.
That offensive display doomed the Terps and provided evidence of how Maryland might struggle against top-tier conference foes.
The Terps had yet to assemble a run as small as 4-0 until the second half before they made three straight shots and Scott settled into a bit of an offensive rhythm, hitting a pair of 3-pointers. It was a modest sign of progress considering how overmatched Maryland was early in the game.
The second-half display — when Scott played with energy and the Terps’ press appeared to rattle Clemson — offered some positive signs. But by then, Maryland had already let the game fall out of reach.
“As much as we turned it over, as many bad shots as we took, our defense was good enough,” Turgeon said. “We have to be so much better on the offensive end.”
