COLLEGE PARK — Coach Kevin Willard removed his starters and the fans filed toward the exits with a minute to go, long after Maryland’s second-half dominance against Wisconsin had assured a 73-55 victory Wednesday.

The Terrapins secured a positive start to their three-game homestand with a convincing performance at Xfinity Center. The Terps (13-7, 4-5 Big Ten) leaned on blossoming point guard Jahmir Young, who had 22 points, and they attacked the paint all evening.

