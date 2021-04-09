Maryland junior guard Aaron Wiggins has declared for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced Friday.
Players are allowed to test the NBA draft waters without ending their college careers as long as they do not sign with an agent. Wiggins is not included in many NBA draft projections, but he is 22 years old and could feel encouraged to begin his professional career, particularly after finishing the season playing his best. Many players, however, give up their collegiate eligibility only when they feel assured that they’ll be one of 60 players chosen in the draft.
Wiggins cracks the top 100 on some lists of draft prospects, and he could rise into the second round if he impresses during pre-draft workouts. The NBA draft combine will be held June 21-27. Players must withdraw from the draft by July 19 to preserve their collegiate eligibility.
Fellow junior guard Eric Ayala is another Maryland player who could seek feedback from NBA teams this offseason before determining whether he will return for his senior year, but he has not yet announced his decision.
Wiggins, a 6-foot-6 wing from Greensboro, North Carolina, averaged 14.5 points during the 2020-21 campaign, second on the team behind Ayala. Wiggins played particularly well in the last couple months of the season. He averaged nearly 17 points in the final 15 games, and in Maryland’s season-ending loss to Alabama in the second round of the NCAA tournament, Wiggins scored a career-high 27 points. Wiggins was also second on the team in rebounds with 5.8 per game, and he became one of the team’s best passers, recording 79 assists on the season.
Wiggins has improved each season in College Park. Following the departures of forward Jalen Smith and point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., he became Maryland’s best player, and he played with more confidence and aggressiveness than at other times in his career.
If Wiggins returns to Maryland, coach Mark Turgeon could have a veteran starting lineup that includes Wiggins, Ayala, point guard Fatts Russell (a transfer from Rhode Island), junior forward Donta Scott and center Qudus Wahab (a transfer from Georgetown).
Maryland would then have junior guard Hakim Hart (a starter last season) and senior forward Jairus Hamilton coming off the bench. James Graham III, a 17-year-old rising sophomore who joined the team as an early enrollee last December, could become a key rotation player after an offseason of development. Maryland will welcome two freshmen, power forward Julian Reese and shooting guard Ike Cornish, both four-star prospects from Baltimore.
Following the departure of sophomore center Chol Marial and freshman point guard Aquan Smart, who both chose to transfer after only playing sparingly at Maryland, Turgeon already has one more scholarship spot to fill. Additional spots will open if players such as Wiggins do not return. If Wiggins chooses to begin his professional career, Maryland would presumably hope to add a scorer to help make up for that lost production. If Wiggins returns, Turgeon will have one of his deepest squads that will likely enter the 2021-22 season as at least a top-15 team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.