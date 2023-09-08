Maryland cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard was in man coverage early in the second quarter of Saturday’s season opener when he spotted a pass headed in his direction. The senior attempted to get into position for a clean breakup, but officials wound up assessing pass interference.
Sheppard rolled his eyes, incredulous over the call that moved visiting Towson into the red zone. But before frustration began to take hold, a handful of teammates rushed to his side, offering support and assurances they would bow and prevent the Tigers from reaching the end zone.
“We got you,” Sheppard, a first-year starter for the Terrapins, recalled hearing over and over again in the defensive huddle.
Towson managed just three more yards during the rest of the series, which ended with a field goal in the Terrapins’ 38-6 victory at SECU Stadium, extending a defensive uprising bridging the end of last season and the beginning of this one in which Maryland has not yielded a touchdown over three consecutive games.
The next test unfolds Saturday night against visiting Charlotte in the Terrapins’ Football Bowl Subdivision opener in front of a national television audience on NBC. Last season, Maryland, which has won nine straight nonconference games, allowed three touchdowns to the 49ers on the way to a 56-21 victory on the road.
“Every time, the goal on defense is to limit scoring,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “This past weekend we were able to hold them to two field goals, and we gave up some yardage there, but we dug in our heels once they crossed into the red zone area. I think it’s a testament to the players.”
The Terrapins have not permitted a touchdown since Nov. 19, 2022, with 12:36 to play in the fourth quarter against then-No. 2 Ohio State, a span of 192:36. They last managed three games in a row without an opponent reaching the end zone in 1976. All of those victories came via shutout.
The most points Maryland has surrendered over the past three games came when the Terrapins allowed four field goals against North Carolina State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Dec. 30 in Charlotte. The Terrapins won 16-12 collecting a bowl victory for a second straight season for the first time since 2002 and 2003.
Still, there were concerns about the defense heading into this season, particularly in the secondary, in large part because two starting cornerbacks departed for the NFL. Deonte Banks went in the first round (24th overall) of the draft to the New York Giants, and the Las Vegas Raiders chose Jakorian Bennett in the fourth round (104th overall).
“We’ve been fortunate to have good players here,” Maryland defensive coordinator Brian Williams said. “Very proud of the guys we had last year. They’ve moved on, Bennett and Banks, so now we’ve got the uphill battle trying to replace their efforts this year, and I feel good about it.”
Reinforcements arrived on the back end thanks to the transfer portal, with Sheppard perhaps the most coveted cornerback available. He was named first-team all-American Athletic Conference last year after registering 10 pass breakups and 50 tackles, including 4½ for loss, in 12 starts.
Maryland also added junior safety Avantae Williams, who spent the previous two seasons at Miami, and nose tackle Jordan Phillips, a starter in his Terrapins debut against Towson. The redshirt freshman appeared in three games last season for Tennessee.
“Everything’s got to be earned, not given,” Sheppard said of what drew him to play in College Park. “Everybody’s got to fight for a spot, for sure. There are no favorites, and I like that because I feel everybody deserves a chance. For the most part, in order to be good, you have to be brothers. You have to be close.”
Sheppard began forging that bond when he visited campus for the first time not long after announcing he would be entering the transfer portal. His host at Maryland was Tarheeb Still, a two-year starter at nickelback, and the two connected almost immediately when discussing the program’s defensive philosophy.
Sheppard also has benefited from playing in the same defensive backfield as safeties Beau Brade and Dante Trader Jr. The duo started every game last season for Maryland, with Brade selected honorable mention all-Big Ten. Brade led the Terrapins in tackles (85), and Trader finished second (62).
“Coming into it we felt that our defense — we had a chance to be pretty good on defense because of our front seven, and it was great with the additions of guys like Ja’Quan Sheppard being able to fill some voids, and he played really well for us,” Locksley said. “I think the defense is the strength of our team from the standpoint that we’ve got a lot of veteran leadership. I think that side of the ball has quite a few great leaders.”
