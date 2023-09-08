Towson Maryland Football
Maryland defensive back Ja’Quan Sheppard lines up against Towson last weekend in College Park. The Terrapins’ defense has not allowed a touchdown since Nov. 19, 2022.

Maryland cornerback Ja’Quan Sheppard was in man coverage early in the second quarter of Saturday’s season opener when he spotted a pass headed in his direction. The senior attempted to get into position for a clean breakup, but officials wound up assessing pass interference.

Sheppard rolled his eyes, incredulous over the call that moved visiting Towson into the red zone. But before frustration began to take hold, a handful of teammates rushed to his side, offering support and assurances they would bow and prevent the Tigers from reaching the end zone.

