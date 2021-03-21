A wide range of negative emotions ran through Makayla Daniels at this time last year.
She felt discouraged. She experienced utter boredom. She was pessimistic.
And, yes, even Daniels, remembered as a bundle of nonstop energy on both ends of the basketball court by those who saw her lead Frederick’s girls basketball to three consecutive MPSSAA state titles, fell out of shape.
The harsh world of COVID-19 created unforeseen mental challenges for Daniels, now a sophomore guard for the women’s basketball team at the University of Arkansas, and so many other athletes in her shoes. As Daniels reflected on the journey she and her teammates have endured during the current school year, the record the Razorbacks (19-8) have posted in a season that continues today in Austin, Texas, with a first-round NCAA tournament game against Wright State creates a stronger sense of accomplishment than the 24-8 mark Arkansas posted the previous year.
It’s a season that has included benchmark victories over top-five programs in Baylor and Connecticut — the Razorbacks handed the 11-time champion Huskies their lone loss of the season thus far.
“Us being able to lock in mentally every game, I’ve been impressed just because you don’t know what’s going on with [my teammates’ personal lives],” Daniels said when reached by phone earlier this month. “With this pandemic, it’s 10 times harder. So we’re definitely proud of this year’s record.”
It’s a season that last year Daniels believed wouldn’t take place.
‘What do I do now?’
News of Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus broke on March 11, 2020, setting off a chain of stoppages and cancellations of seasons in collegiate and professional sports. That included the NCAA canceling all winter sports championships, denying the Razorbacks the opportunity to play in the NCAA tournament.
Meanwhile, students at Arkansas were soon told to leave their campus in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and return to their homes, where they’d resume instruction virtually. Daniels, a recreation and sport management major, scurried home to Frederick, where she stayed with her parents, Wynetta and Kenny, and plugged away on her schoolwork. But that could only keep her occupied for so long.
“Usually when I come home, I get to see my friends and family,” she said. “But I just had to come home and sit in the house. That was the hardest part for me, not being able to see my friends. I can’t go back to Arkansas — I can’t see my friends there either. It felt like I’m stuck.”
The calendar turned to April, then May, and dejection started setting in for Daniels.
In Frederick, indoor athletic facilities being closed limited opportunities to keep her game sharp. Physical activity meant running through at-home workouts, or taking the occasional walk or trip to an outdoor basketball court.
“It got a little boring sometimes, especially once school ended,” Daniels said. “It was kind of like, ‘What do I do now?’”
Not normal
The news in the sports world turned more encouraging in June, as the NBA and WNBA starting devising plans for return to play, and Daniels said she and her teammates were allowed to return to campus in early July.
Razorbacks coach Mike Neighbors, Daniels said, faced the unenviable challenge of trying to make things as normal “as he can without stepping on COVID protocols.”
For Daniels, just being able to get through a practice proved difficult when the team resumed basketball activities.
“I was shocked at how out of shape I was when I came back,” Daniels said. “I did workouts when I was at home, but that’s not the same as the intensity of our workouts [during] preseason.
“I had plenty of time to get in shape, and it only took a week to get in shape, but it felt like three months.”
Even when Daniels and her teammates had worked their way back into shape, they still needed to adjust to different routines.
The protocols Arkansas put in place worked fairly well. Daniels said “a few” members of the team contracted the virus before and during the season. Daniels recalled only one two-day stoppage of basketball activities in the preseason but said the Razorbacks’ day-to-day activities during the regular season had no interruptions.
Daniels had heard the Razorbacks had played more games than any other Division I team in the nation.
Rugged SEC
As they dealt with the COVID protocols, the Razorbacks faced the always-daunting task of navigating through the Southeastern Conference, arguably the toughest women’s basketball conference in the country.
Arkansas is one of six SEC teams ranked in the top 20.
“It’s hard, but it’s a good hard,” Daniels said. “You’re never going to have an easy game, no matter who it is.”
The Razorbacks suffered a lopsided loss to perennial power Maryland at the beginning of the season. Then an upset win over Baylor started a five-game winning streak, but Arkansas followed that stretch by losing five of their next seven games. The Razorbacks then toppled UConn but later dropped a first-round SEC tournament game to 11th-seeded Ole Miss.
The ups and downs, Daniels said, provided another test of mental toughness.
“I remember after one loss [Neighbors] said, ‘Don’t let that loss beat you in the next game,’” Daniels said. “We can’t hold onto that and let that next game contribute to another loss.”
The wins over Baylor and UConn created memories that will stick with Daniels.
“I grew up watching those two programs — worshipping them,” she said. “Wanting to play against them and beat them, it was a surreal moment. I was glad I wasn’t starstruck because last year I felt I was starstruck playing some of these teams.”
Digging in on defense
While Daniels turned in numerous prolific scoring performances in high school, the tenacious defense she plays has always served as the base of her all-around game, and that hasn’t changed in college.
Even during her freshman season, Neighbors gave her the task of defending the opposition’s best player, and she guarded the likes of Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, limiting her to 1-of-10 shooting in Arkansas’ convincing win over Kentucky. This season, Howard earned first-team All-American honors for the second consecutive season.
The 5-foot-9 Daniels pointed out that she doesn’t guard the opposition’s go-to player if that player operates in the post, saying that assignment goes to 6-0 teammate Marquesha Davis. Regardless, it’s a responsibility she takes seriously.
“To see that my coaches and my teammates think I give them the best shot of stopping the other team’s best player, it’s definitely an honor,” said Daniels, who logs much of her playing time at point guard, with teammate Destiny Slocum also receiving playing time at the position.
Like last season, Daniels has started every game for the Razorbacks, but her playing time has increased by almost 6 minutes per game this season. With that uptick, she’s had a higher volume of shots, especially from beyond the 3-point arc, where Arkansas has flourished.
Daniels is one of four players on the team who has made at least 40 3-pointers, shooting 35.9 percent (42-of-117) after going 25-of-56 (44.6 percent) from beyond the arc last season. She’s also going to the free-throw line more, making 75 of 93 foul shots (80.6 percent) compared to 60-of-77 shooting (77.9 percent) last year.
She averages 11.3 points per game — up from 9.3 ppg last season — and 2.3 assists but still sees her role on defense as the most important part of her game. Daniels leads the Razorbacks in steals (41).
“I just feel like if I can frustrate the other team’s player — even just a little bit — that kind of throws them off their game,” Daniels said. “If things aren’t going their way on offense, they clock out on defense.”
Consistent excellence
While speaking in Fayetteville, Daniels recalled the disappointment she felt last year when the Razorbacks couldn’t play in the NCAA tournament, so she wasn’t gushing over having that opportunity again this year.
“The people who still haven’t tested positive [for the coronavirus] are kind of frantic because you don’t want to test positive,” Daniels said. “Everyone would rather test positive early in the season. Nobody wants to test positive now.”
She’ll likely allow herself to become more excited today, when she and her teammates take the court, and Daniels said Arkansas has the ability to make a long NCAA tournament run.
Arkansas went 9-6 in the SEC, marking the second straight season it finished over .500 in the conference. Since the 1990-91 season, the Razorbacks had accomplished that feat just two other times since the 1990-91 season.
Regardless, Daniels wants that kind of excellence to be the norm at Arkansas.
“We don’t want to stop here,” Daniels said. “Next year, we want to have three or four losses instead [of eight]. We’re steadily improving, and that’s all we can ask for.”
