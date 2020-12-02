ANNVILLE, Pa. — The Middle Atlantic Conference presidents met this week and affirmed their support for moving forward with tentative plans for winter sports in a manner that prioritizes the health and well-being of student-athletes, coaches, campuses and local communities, including Hood College in Frederick.
The tentative plan for men’s and women’s basketball is to start a conference-only season in mid-February with a five-to-six week schedule and the possibility of a conference championship. The swimming season is slated to start in early March, potentially culminating with a MAC Championship in mid-April.
The 2021 MAC Indoor Track and Field Championships and the 2021 MAC Wrestling Championship have been canceled. However, the conference presidents will allow each institution to schedule outside competition for indoor track and wrestling.
The conference leadership will meet over the next few months, continuing to track the trajectory of the pandemic and resulting health and safety recommendations or mandates.
“We continue to be hopeful that circumstances will allow intercollegiate competition to resume for MAC institutions in 2021,” said Megan Morrison, MAC executive director. “While we remain hopeful, we simultaneously share in the disappointment that our athletics communities feel in having championships canceled and seasons cut short.”
The MAC athletics directors continue to develop plans focusing on conference and regional competition in fall and spring sports for consideration by the presidents at a future meeting.
