Middletown High alum and Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger was named Tuesday to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team.
The 6-foot-2 Poffenbarger — a redshirt freshman who transferred from Connecticut — has started in all 31 games this season and has made an impact on Arkansas’ offense and defense. The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week, which is a school record and a league high, averages 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.
Her rebound average is tied for the team’s best, while her 35 blocks leads the Razorbacks. Poffenbarger’s 180 defensive rebounds is the second most in a single season by a Razorback, just 11 from the record. A key performance by Poffenbarger was at Missouri, in which she logged a career-high 24 points with six rebounds.
On defense, Poffenbarger has twice given Missouri’s leading scorer, Hayley Frank, a hard time trying to find anything offensively. She also held one of the nation’s leading scorers, Kansas State’s Gabby Gregory, to just five points in Arkansas’ win against the No. 25 Wildcats.
Poffenbarger also has 71 assists, which is the third most on the team.
The eighth-seeded Razorbacks (20-11 overall, 7-9 SEC) — who are also led by guard and Frederick High grad Makayla Daniels — play in the SEC Tournament on Thursday, facing ninth-seeded Missouri at 11 a.m. on SEC Network at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.
Daniels, a senior, averages 12.9 points per game and has the second most assists (85) on the team.
