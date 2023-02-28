Middletown High alum and Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger was named Tuesday to the Southeastern Conference All-Freshman team.

The 6-foot-2 Poffenbarger — a redshirt freshman who transferred from Connecticut — has started in all 31 games this season and has made an impact on Arkansas’ offense and defense. The five-time SEC Freshman of the Week, which is a school record and a league high, averages 8.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription