Less than two weeks after news broke she was transferring from UConn’s women’s basketball team, Middletown grad Saylor Poffenbarger has decided where she will continue her collegiate basketball career.
And the team she picked happens to already have another former Frederick County standout on its roster.
Poffenbarger has committed to play for Arkansas, where she will join Frederick High grad Makayla Daniels, a junior who is the Razorbacks’ starting point guard.
Poffenbarger, who tweeted she was heading to Arkansas, couldn’t be reached for comment by press time on Friday night.
The 6-foot-2 freshman guard will not appear in games for the Razorbacks until the fall of 2022, according to a story on the team’s website. But when Poffenbarger finally hits the court, Arkansas expects her to provide it with a boost.
“When you walk through the Jones Center, you see SEC Champions and National Champions,” Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors said in a story on the team’s website. “You see people who are chasing excellence. Saylor Poffenbarger is exactly that. Razorback fans will sense that immediately and she will impact our team, university and city for the next four years.”
Poffenbarger was a two-time Frederick News-Post Player of the Year with Middletown. The first time she won that honor as a sophomore, she was co-Player of the Year with Daniels, who was a senior with the Cadets. The second time, as a junior, Poffenbarger led the Knights to the state semifinals but saw her team’s title hopes end when the coronavirus pandemic canceled the semis and finals.
Instead of playing an abbreviated season at Middletown in the winter of 2020 as a senior, Poffenbarger graduated early and joined UConn’s team in the winter of 2021, making her collegiate debut with the Huskies on Jan. 31 against DePaul.
Poffenbarger played in 12 games with the Huskies in 2020-21, averaging 2.7 minutes a game.
“Saylor is a great person who has a lot of potential,” Huskies coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement on UConn’s website. “Wherever she goes, she’ll be able to to reach her goals and benefit her future home. We wish Saylor and her family the best as she continues her career.”
Now, Poffenbarger and Daniels will cross paths again.
Poffenbarger made her high school basketball debut against Daniels and the Cadets on Dec. 5, 2017, helping the Knights to a win. Both players enjoyed a big night — Daniels had 28 points, while Poffenbarger scored 20.
All the remaining high school games between those two were won by Daniels’ Cadets.
Both players were eventually named Ms. Maryland Basketball by the Maryland Basketball Coaches Association — Daniels in 2019 and Poffenbarger in 2020.
Daniels didn’t take long to make an impact at Arkansas and is now an entrenched playmaker with the SEC team. Starting all five games for the Razorbacks this season, Daniels is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, three assists and 1.2 steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.