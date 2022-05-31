With one successful step after another, Megan Gebbia hasn’t stopped climbing the coaching ladder since she started in the profession in the mid-1990s. Last week, she reached one of the top rungs — and “a lifelong dream” — when Wake Forest named the Middletown High alum as its new women’s basketball coach.
The Demon Deacons announced Gebbia’s hiring Thursday evening, a little more than two weeks after the firing of Jen Hoover. The job puts Gebbia in charge of a team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, one of the best leagues in Division I basketball.
The 49-year-old Gebbia had spent the past nine seasons at American University in Washington, D.C., leading the Eagles to three NCAA tournament bids while twice being named the Patriot League coach of the year. Last year’s team won 23 games and reached the NCAAs.
In 27 years of coaching, Gebbia has helped her teams reach the NCAA tournament 12 times, including a Sweet 16 appearance as an assistant at Marist in 2007. She is American’s all-time wins leader (she went 160-105 with the Eagles) and was twice named Patriot League Coach of the Year.
“Coach Gebbia is a renowned relationship builder who has created a positive team culture and consistent identity for her teams on and off the court while leading American to three regular season championships and three tournament championships in nine seasons,” Wake Forest director of athletics John Currie said in a release last week on the team’s website, which also touts Gebbia as a “proven winner.”
The challenge facing Gebbia is to help the Demon Deacons become a regular NCAA tournament team. The program has only reached two tournaments in its history, in 1988 and 2021.
The Demon Deacons followed last year’s tournament trip with a 16-17 season that included only four ACC wins.
“I’m very appreciative of President [Susan R.] Wente. and John Currie for giving me the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream to coach in the premiere conference in the country and impact the lives of young women as we help them reach their full potential on and off the floor,” Gebbia said in the release. “Wake Forest presents an opportunity to be a part of a special brand at one of the top academic institutions in the country.
“My highest priority will be spending time and developing relationships with our current student-athletes, alumni and the young women who will make up the future of Demon Deacons basketball.”
A Frederick native, Gebbia previously was also an assistant coach at Wright State for one season in 2002-03 and an assistant coach at UMBC for six seasons from 1996-02.
She got her start as an assistant in 1995-96 at American.
Gebbia was a key player on the 1989 Maryland Class 2A state championship Middletown girls basketball team. As a senior, she was the News-Post Co-Player of the Year before playing college basketball at Towson University from 1990 to 1994.
