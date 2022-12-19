Carson Smith describes himself as “a forward thinker.”
So, as stressful as the college recruiting process was for the star running back at Middletown High School over a period of almost six months, there was a lot about it he enjoyed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome!
Log in or read 2 more articles before registering, and 8 before becoming a member..
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your registered account or create an account to receive 6 more articles over the next 30 days.join now for unlimited access.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Local news and analysis – and much more. By joining you get unlimited access to it all.Join now.
Share unlimited digital access with 4 family members… join now.
Thank you for reading! To continue reading your local news, please register for free. Or join for unlimited access. (Already a member? Log in.)
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
You get home delivery Monday through Saturday – plus full digital access any time, on any device – with our six-day subscription delivery membership.
This membership plan includes member-only benefits like our popular ticket giveaways, all of our email newsletters and access to the daily digital replica of the printed paper. Also, you can share digital access with up to four other household members at no additional cost.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days for $19.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With our four-day Wednesday-through-Saturday home delivery package, you get home delivery of our popular Food and 72 Hours sections as well as the full Saturday-Sunday weekend paper.
And, as with all of our packages, you get full access to all of our online content, any day and on any device.
Membership includes access to newsletters, special offers and the ability to share your subscription with up to four additional household members.
*Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days at $14.99. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal. Most subscribers are served by News-Post carriers; households in some outlying areas receive same-day delivery through the US Postal Service. If your household falls in a postal delivery area, you will be notified by our customer service team.
With a digital-only membership subscription, you get individual access to all of our online content, 24/7, on any device.
Digital memberships qualify for special member benefits, like our popular ticket giveaways.
Plus you get access to the ePages, a digital replica of the printed paper, and all of our email newsletters.
Subscriptions renew automatically every 30 days. Call 240-215-8600 to cancel auto-renewal.
Our short-term pass is the digital equivalent of buying a couple of papers at the corner store. You can access all of our digital content for 48 hours with each non-renewing pass.
Sorry, no member giveaways, custom newsletters, linked accounts or ePages access with short-term passes.
Carson Smith describes himself as “a forward thinker.”
So, as stressful as the college recruiting process was for the star running back at Middletown High School over a period of almost six months, there was a lot about it he enjoyed.
Smith really liked going on the visits and not just learning how the recruitment process unfolds, but also seeing the various campuses, learning what makes them tick and listening to different perspectives on how his life could be impacted by each destination.
On a visit to Princeton, Smith was told that, while the next four years of his life in college are important, the next 40 beyond that are much more so. And that really stuck with him as he went through the entire process and ultimately settled in May on going to Army.
He will make it official Wednesday when he signs his National Letter of Intent.
“It was kind of cool to see what colleges have to offer,” said Smith, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound bruiser of a back who rushed for more than 3,500 yards and 50 touchdowns in two seasons as Middletown’s lead running back.
This past season, he averaged almost seven yards per attempt in leading the Knights (9-4) to the Class 2A state semifinals. He finished with 1,912 yards and 26 touchdowns on 286 carries.
When Smith arrived at West Point on a long tour of college visits, he was struck by the beauty of the New York campus and took note of many of the finer details, such as the architecture of the buildings.
He pictured what it all might look like on a fall Saturday when the Black Knights were playing at home and was intrigued by the possibility of being a part of it.
“I had never really thought about going into the military or playing at one of the service academies. But going there really gave me insight on what it does for you after college,” said Smith, who plans to study economics and is interested in getting into military contracting.
Smith will be required to serve for 12 years, counting the four he will spend on the West Point campus. After he graduates, he will have to serve five years in some division of the U.S. Army and then three more in the Army Reserves.
“We are really excited for Carson and this opportunity,” Middletown football coach Collin Delauter said. “He has worked incredibly hard, and we know he will do great things.”
Earlier this month, Smith got the chance to attend the Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and he called it “an unreal experience.”
He is looking forward to taking part in many more like it.
Army would seem to be an ideal football fit for Smith. The Black Knights traditionally employ a run-heavy option attack with little to no passing. Often, they are one of the leading rushing teams in all of college football.
However, on Sunday, Army removed offensive coordinator Brent Davis, as reported online by FootballScoop. The Black Knight Nation website said that the Black Knights’ tight ends coach Matt Drinkall will serve as the co-offensive coordinator with former Nebraska-Kearny offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Drew Thatcher.
Smith said he heard the coaching change might mean the Black Knights plan to open up their offense a little more and incorporate more of a passing game. He was undeterred by the development.
“It will be interesting to see what the offense is going to be,” he said. “I am excited about it.”
Follow Greg Swatek on Twitter: @greg_swatek
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Follow local sports from your inbox with News-Post newsletters.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.