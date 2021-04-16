Mount St. Mary’s announced two additions to its men’s basketball recruiting class Friday.
Alabama-Birmingham transfer Jalen Benjamin, a 5-foot-10 guard, and Jaylin Gibson, a 6-foot-3 guard from Evanston, Illinois, join two players, Jediael Cordilia and Dola Adebayo, that were recruited in November.
“We are thrilled with the incoming talent in this class to help build upon last year’s championship season,” Mount coach Dan Engelstad said in a written statement. “Although not complete yet, this class will provide offensive skills as well as defensive versatility added by length and athleticism. We are excited to see this class jell with our returnees.”
Benjamin transferred to Mount St. Mary’s after playing two seasons at UAB. He started 29 of 60 career games and averaged 10.6 points per game.
Gibson averaged 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals as a junior for Evanston High School, where he helped lead the team to a 61-9 combined record over his sophomore and junior seasons. He played his senior season at Legacy of Sports Sciences in Texas.
Cordilla averaged 15 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks in his junior season for West Nottingham in Colora in Cecil County.
Adebayo averaged 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.1 blocks while shooting 55 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range for the Canterbury School in Ocala, Florida.
— Greg Swatek
