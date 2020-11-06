EMMITSBURG — Mount St. Mary’s men’s basketball coach Dan Engelstad and staff faced plenty of challenges in creating a non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.
Navigating the COVID crisis, the coaches secured seven contests outside the Northeast Conference for November and December. No announcements have been made about the NEC season, though the conference postponed the entire fall sports slate in July.
“As you can imagine, scheduling has been very difficult these days,” Engelstad said. “As of now, we start our season on Nov. 25 at Morgan State. Even with the uncertainty, we have an exciting non-conference schedule filled with local and high-level competition, and then it will be all NEC games come January.”
The Morgan State game will take place in Baltimore and will tip off at noon. The Bears are coming off a 15-16 season with a 9-7 mark in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. A victory over the Bears would be the Mount’s first since 1984.
The Mount will stay close to home for its non-conference season, with four of the seven teams also hailing from Maryland. The remaining three are against teams from Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania and Virginia.
Two games are scheduled for Knott Arena, with the Mountaineers hosting UMBC on Dec. 11 and Howard on Dec. 22.
At this time, due to Maryland Department of Health regulations, Mount St. Mary’s will not allow fans to attend in-person, but all home contests will be streamed live on NECFrontRow.com.
On the road, the Mountaineers will seek their first wins against Maryland (Nov. 29) and VCU (Dec. 5). When they face Saint Joseph’s (Dec. 19), they will go for their first victory over the Hawks since a 43-30 triumph on February 3, 1923.
Along with the games in Emmitsburg and elsewhere, the Mount will face Navy in a neutral site game in College Park on Nov. 28th. Navy is one of two teams on the non-conference schedule that the Mount faced last year, along with Howard.
The schedule originally contained 13 games outside the NEC. Of those opponents, four remain on the current schedule, and notably absent from the schedule are the Loyola Greyhounds. Because of the Patriot League’s decision to go conference-only this year, the Catholic Clash will not be contested for the first time since the 1942-43 season, which was cancelled due to World War II.
All upcoming dates and times are subject to change.
